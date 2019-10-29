Beginning with an impressive individual low score in the 60s shot during an early-season practice round, the local 2019 high-school fall golf season became one of the best ever for teams and players in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas.
The eye-catching campaign produced multiple team and individual champs and scads of scores in the 60s and low 70s, making it worth review.
That early-August practice round resulted in a 66 by Langley High freshman Chase Nevins, who later in the fall won the Liberty District Tournament title with a 68-71–139 total. Nevins helped the vastly-talented Langley team win and dominate district, region and state tournaments and finish first in six tourneys overall.
Yorktown High freshman golfer Ben Newfield won the 18-hole Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state championship with a round of 68. A few days earlier, Newfield barely qualified for the state in a sudden-death playoff at the region tourney.
At the 6D North Region Tournament, Marshall High junior David Stanford won the individual crown with an impressive 36-hole score of 67-70–137. He was champion of the National District tourney a week earlier with 67-67–134 total.
In girls individual golf, Madison High sophomore Katelynn Waclawski shot multiple rounds in the 70s, including a 74 in the region tourney, a 76 at state, then tied for first in a Girls State Open qualifying event with 75.
Oakton High junior Alexandra Delgado continued her consistent play over three years with more low scores, and competed in her third Girls State Open. Washington-Liberty High’s Kaiya Mitchell played in her first.
As for other team accomplishments, the Madison Warhawks (Concorde) and Marshall Statesmen (National) won district tournaments, with Madison second in the region and state. The Potomac School Panthers won a private-school conference title.
