Their regular season was memorable for a couple of reasons, then the Washington-Liberty Generals playoff run, including two victories over Arlington rivals, became even more notable for additional and multiple accomplishments achieved by the boys high-school basketball team.
“A lot happened, I’ll never forget it,” W-L coach Bobby Dobson said about the season.
The Generals’ overall campaign will be remembered most for the three-tournament postseason, which started with high hopes when W-L was the No. 2 seed in the Liberty District Tournament. The Generals went a disappointing 0-2 in that competition, getting blown out in the semifinals by Arlington rival Yorktown, then falling in a consolation game to Herndon.
Despite that 0-2 mark, the Generals played Westfield in a play-in game to reach the final eight of the 6D North Region Tournament, taking a four-game losing streak into that contest.
Struggling, the expectations were low for W-L in that game. But the Generals won to stay alive, advancing to the round of eight to face Yorktown again. Playing Yorktown gave the Generals big motivation to avenge that earlier loss. They did, winning 66-61.
The W-L players talked about being motivated to defeat Westfield, because they knew Yorktown was next.
Next, W-L faced another Arlington rival - the Wakefield Warriors - in the region semifinals. The Generals were again charged up because they lost to Wakefield in an early regular-season showdown.
Washington-Liberty won the more important rematch, 62-58, to advance to the region final.
In the title game, W-L played well, losing to Centreville, 51-43.
By finishing in the region’s top two, W-L earned a berth to the state tournament for the first time in decades.
The Generals’ season ended with a 56-51 first-round loss to South County, in a game many believed W-L would be blown out. Washington-Liberty trailed 27-8 at halftime, then outscored South County, 45-33, in the second half.
During the regular season, W-L defeated Yorktown twice and had big wins over good Falls Church, Madison, Osbourn and T.C. Williams teams and finished 2-1 in the Wakefield holiday tournament.
“I am proud of them for what they accomplished,” said Dobson, who has coached the Generals for 27 seasons, with his team having 293 wins in that time.
