With standout performances in three different sports over the last year, Rebecca Stewart has established herself as one of the top athletes – male or female – if not the best at Washington-Liberty High School.
In girls field hockey last fall, the senior center midfielder was the Generals’ leading scorer, was chosen as the team’s Most Valuable Player, selected second-team all-state and first-team all-region and all-district.
This past winter during the indoor track and field campaign, Stewart won five gold medals at the 6D North Region championships to help the W-L girls team finish second.
At the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state meet two weeks later, Stewart helped the Generals finish third with some strong individual performances.
Last spring, Stewart was a key contributor on W-L’s girls lacrosse team that enjoyed its best season in program history.
This spring, until the high-school sports seasons were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Stewart was practicing with both and planning to participate in lacrosse, as a midfielder, and outdoor track and field. It would have been her first season of outdoor track. She would have participated in weekend meets to avoid weekday conflicts with lacrosse matches.
“We were going to work out the schedule so she could do both,” W-L track coach Bill Drake said. “Rebecca is such an overachiever, she could do this. She is something else.”
Stewart, a standout student with a grade point average over 4.0, will attend the University of Chicago where she will major in biology and neuroscience. There she plans to participate in track and field and maybe play club field hockey.
“She’s pretty amazing,” W-L field hockey coach Beth Prange said. “She’s probably the best athlete I’ve ever coached. She is incredibly fast and athletic and just a fabulous athlete who gives 110 percent every time. , she is so coachable.”
Stewart also has participated in ice hockey and gymnastics. Stewart, 17, said she learned to manage her time and schedule when you used to practice gymnastics four hours a day.
“That really helped with my time-management, and how to handle all of the activities,” Stewart said.
Added Prange: “She would do well at any sport she played.”
Stewart said her favorite sport is whichever is in season at the time.
“Now that I don’t have as much to do this spring with the seasons canceled, I get very bored,” she said. “It’s so sad, and definitely an adjustment not having the spring sports. Maybe it’s good for my body to rest some.”
Drake said Stewart’s performance at the 2020 region meet was impressive. She won the long and triple jumps, was first in the 55-meter hurdles, and ran on the winning 200 and 400-meter relays.
This spring, during the outdoor season, Stewart would have participated in the jumps, run the hurdles and relays, and tried pole vaulting.
“I tease her that she must have springs in her legs, plus she is so fast,” Drake said. “She is one of the top athletes I have coached.”
Off the sports fields, Stewart stays plenty busy, as well. She is a National Merit Scholarship Finalist, was a member of DECA, is involved in and Best Buddies and W-L’s sports-medicine club, she mentors a life skills class, and she cuts grass and does other yard work while managing her brother’s lawn-care business of 25 to 30 lawns while he’s away at college.
All of Stewart’s accomplishments should make her a strong candidate for the Better Sports Club of Arlington’s 2019-20 girls female high-school athlete of the year.
