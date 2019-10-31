For the third straight season and eighth time in the past 10 high-school football campaigns, the neighborhood rival Flint Hill Huskies and Potomac School Panthers will meet in the final regular-season game for both that will decide the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference champion.
The teams have identical 4-4 overall and 3-0 league records. They meet Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at Flint Hill, which is the two-time defending champion.
The winner will be the 2019 MAC champion and have community bragging rights for the next year.
Potomac School finished second to the Huskies with 3-1 records the past two seasons and has not defeated Flint Hill since 2014.
Overall, Flint Hill has won nine MAC football titles, all with 4-0 records and finished second four times. Potomac School has won two MAC crowns, the last in 2011, and been second 11 times.
This fall the teams have played four common opponents - Paul VI, St. James, Maret and Sidwell Friends. Flint Hill defeated all four convincingly. Potomac School lost to Paul VI, 35-14, and defeated the other three, but not as dominating as Flint Hill's wins over those opponents.
The game will be the final contest of the season for both, as neither is expected to earn a Division I private-school state tournament berth. Flint Hill won the state title with 11-0 records the past two seasons.
NOTE: Flint Hill has won 12 straight conference games over a four-season stretch.
