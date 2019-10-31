Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.