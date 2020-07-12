A new popularity of sorts in the recreation sports world during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns over the recent weeks has been the use of bicycles, ridden by so many more than in normal times.
Bike riders, sometimes packs of them, are everywhere and of all ages, crowding trails and neighborhood streets and sometimes sidewalks. Bike shops have been crazy busy with sales of new and old bikes. Wait times for repairs of any kind are taking much longer than usual.
When parks, pools, golf courses and school fields were closed to all sports, riding bikes was one way of becoming or remaining active.
One mother hadn’t ridden a bike for more than 20 years until she hopped on one on a neighborhood street during the pandemic to see if she remembered how.
She did indeed, keeping her balance just fine.
A longtime rider told the story of visiting his regular bike shop for what he said in the past would have been a quickie walk-in repair. Instead, he was met with such a long line and wait he left to return the next day.
With so many being new to the activity and learning to ride, some don’t yet know or understand all of the proper rules or etiquette of riding, and there are many. That can cause problems and, unfortunately, accidents, falls and injuries.
A good idea for those not in the know would be to take the necessary time to learn and read about the rules of the biking roads.
In the meantime, those are good reasons for all riders of all skill levels to wear helmets, doing so properly, not loosely, casually or improperly affixed. It’s troubling how many don’t wear bike helmets of any kind.
As the pandemic shutdowns are being lifted and people return to normal routines, the busy bike-riding craze is now starting to ease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.