Wasn’t it just a few weeks ago, certainly seems so, that the peculiar and postponed COVID condensed 2020-21 high-school football season ended for local public-school teams?
That’s correct. Saturday afternoon, April 24, was the final playoff game for a local squad in the Sun Gazette coverage areas when the host Madison Warhawks lost in a thrilling Class 6 state semifinal in Vienna to the South County Stallions.
On that day, a few commented soon after the contest how they would very soon be right back at football in just a few weeks. That’s so true, and those few weeks went sooooo fast.
Believe it or not, football practice began for area high-school teams earlier this month, with the regular season for many squads starting as soon as Friday evening, Aug. 27.
Gracious, that is such a very quick turnaround, just over three months. Is that even enough time for players who suffered late-season injuries in April to be recovered in time to start the second 2021 high-school grid campaign? Heck, was it even worth putting all of the equipment in storage for the short three-month period?
Unless things change, and fingers crossed they won’t, at least on the public-school side of football this fall in Northern Virginia, teams have the usual 10-game regular season schedules. Then the playoffs will resume in full, as well.
At this point there are no restrictions on the number of spectators who can attend, as there were in February and March. Even with fans back in the stand in full, hopefully the games will continue to be streamed live online, as well. Those inaugural broadcasts this past season became hugely popular.
Oh, well. Ready for some football or not, the high-school game makes its full return real soon.
We’ll see what happens and how everything eventually works out. Fingers crossed.
