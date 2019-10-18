What occurred the night of Friday, Oct. 11 in high-school football action was something that doesn’t happen often involving Arlington County’s three public-school varsity teams – they all won.
The Wakefield Warriors downed the Edison Eagles, 22-14, the Washington-Liberty Generals routed the Herndon Hornets, 45-12, and the Yorktown Patriots blanked the McLean Highanders, 42-0.
“That’s very cool. I wish that happened more often for the three teams,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said.
Prior to those trio of triumps, the last time all three Arlington varsity team won on the same night and same week was Friday, Sept. 19 of the 2014 campaign, some six seasons and 48 games ago. That night Wakefield routed Thomas Jefferson, 59-14, W-L (then Washington-Lee) won 41-16 over then J.E.B. Stuart (now Justice), and Yorktown topped Edison, 27-15.
That 2014 season was the best in a while collectively for the three teams. Each finished with winning records and earned playoff berths – Wakefield going 1-1 in the postseason and the other two 0-1.
Also on that same 2014 weekend, Arlington’s Bishop O’Connell Knights were victorious in private-school action on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 20, winning 34-27 over Fork Union Military Academy. The Knights also didn’t have a losing record that fall, finishing 5-5.
There is a possibility Wakefield, W-L and Yorktown also could win on the same night this season in Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 regular-season action. O’Connell has a chance to win on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 as well.
Yorktown and Washington-Liberty meet the final week of the regular season.
