As the Marshall Statesmen have improved in girls high-school basketball in recent years, the crowds have grown much larger to watch their home games.
The night of Feb. 28 at Marshall was maybe the best example. The gymnasium was sold out with fans turned away when the Statesmen nipped the previously undefeated Madison Warhawks, 37-35, in the championship game of the 6D North Region Tournament.
Two seasons ago at Marshall, the same gym also was packed full as well when the Statesmen nipped the Langley Saxons by a point in a region-tournament final.
The Marshall gym seats some 1,000 fans. More than that arrived to watch on Friday night, Feb. 28 against Madison. The gym was nearly three-quarters full 20 minutes before the 7 p.m. tipoff.
Marshall director of student activities Joe Swam said they hated to turn fans away, but had no choice, but that’s the way the tournament was set up.
The tournament was not set up to move the game to a larger gym somewhere with the region.
Mike Trivisonno has been Marshall’s head coach for five seasons. He remembers when the gym was nowhere close to full for girls games when his team wasn’t winning.
“I remember my first season here we won only five games. and had maybe there were 11 people in the stands watching our [home] games,” Trivisonno said. “Now, look at this place.”
Attendance at Marshall home games started quickly increasing during the coach’s second season when the Statesmen finished 16-8, then swelled even more the next year when Marshall went 26-4 and won the region. Last season Marshall was 21-6.
The Statesmen have reached the point, at least for big playoff girls games, that their gym could use a few more seats for those contests.
Marshall and Madison both play in the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tournament starting March 6. Those games will not be played at Madison or Marshall.
