Let’s hope the scoreboard works. Points could be tallied en masse on Friday night, Oct. 29, when the Langley Saxons host the Herndon Hornets in a Liberty District football showdown between two winless teams.
There are no ties in high-school football, so one team has to come away with a victory. Langley enters the contest with 0-8 overall mark and 0-4 league record. Herndon is 0-7, 0-3.
Defense has been the issue for each team so far. Langley allows an average of 29.6 points per game and Herndon 39.4.
On offense, Herndon has been able to score very well, tallying 19.9 points an outing. Langley puts up just 12.8 per game.
The Saxons have been limited on offense because starting quarterback Brendan Mansinne suffered a broken collarbone in the second game and has not played, although he could return this week.
In his absence, Langley has used multiple players at that position with mixed success, and its passing game has been limited.
Mansinne threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns in the Saxons’ first game, with six different receivers catching passes. That Langley passing attack hasn’t enjoyed anywhere close to that production in preceding weeks.
Each team scored 21 points in their previous games on Oct. 22, with opponents rallying in both contests to win in the final quarter.
In its last three games, Langley’s offense has been scoring more, averaging 18.7 points.
* The Liberty District leading Yorktown Patriots (6-3, 5-0) have a bye this week and will maintain its first-place status no matter the outcome of the rest of the league football contests.
If Yorktown wins its final regular-season game against the Washington-Liberty Generals, the Patriots will be the outright district champions.
“I’ll be scouting and watching W-L play this week,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said.
The Generals (2-6, 2-2) play on the road in Liberty action against the McLean Highlanders (2-6, 2-2). McLean is coming off of a victory over Herndon, and W-L lost its previous game to Justice.
The Generals could be without injured starting running back Jackson Broadwell.
Yorktown’s victory over Wakekfield in its previous contest was the 280th win for Hanson in his longtime coaching career.
* Another key Friday, Oct. 29 Liberty District football game is between the host Wakefield Warriors (4-4, 3-1) and Marshall Statesmen (4-4, 3-1).
Second place in the district and a region-playoff berth are on the line.
* In Concorde District football play Friday, Oct. 29, the first-place Madison Warhawks (7-1, 3-0) host the second-place South Lakes Seahawks (4-4, 2-1). A victory will assure Madison of the district crown, no matter what the result of its remaining game against the Chantilly Chargers.
Madison is the defending district and region champion and has won seven straight games, with four shutouts.
