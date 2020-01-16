John Mingus of Arlington has been chosen as the national Volunteer of the Year by U.S. Youth Soccer. He will be recognized at the 2020 awards gala in Baltimore on Jan. 18.
Mingus has been a soccer volunteer for many years in Arlington. He has been coaching youth soccer, girls and boys, since 2001.
Since 2008, Mingus has been a recreation club manager, managing the NW Lions. From 2011-2019, he chaired the program’s committee, which works with Arlington Soccer staff to set policies. During that same period, Mingus was on the Arlington Soccer Board of Directors.
He has his U.S. Soccer D licence and National Youth License.
