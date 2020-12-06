The likeable Joe DeFranco is a girls fastpitch softball umpire and the deputy umpire-in-chief for USA Softball of Virginia. He had held those positions for many years.
Anyone involved in girls softball at any level in Northern Virginia, and probably the state, knows Joe DeFranco. He also used to coach the sport on various levels for many years, including high school at Wakefield.
Plus, his children played sports in the area, and his son, J.P., is an area softball umpire, as well. Those are other reasons DeFranco is well-known.
DeFranco has continued to umpire games and organizes crews to work other contests throughout the COVID-19 pandemic during the summer and fall. While high-school softball has not been played, there was plenty of youth and travel softball action in the summer and fall months, keeping the umps busy.
DeFranco said members of the Northern Virginia Softball Umpires Association worked about as many games in 2020 as they had in previous years, minus the abandoned high-school games.
“The recreation leagues were busy, and because we had a handful of umpires sitting out the season because of COVID, our new recruits from the winter and fall of 2020 were instrumental to our success of covering all the games,” DeFranco said. “Let’s hope the high-school season will be able to run in the coming spring and we can start to feel normal again.”
One part of feeling normal for DeFranco is regularly answering the questions he often is asked regarding the rules of softball. With his vast knowledge and experience, DeFranco knows the answers. He’s seen it all.
In fact, DeFranco publishes a neat blog that deals with many such rule questions, whether obscure, bizarre and routine. That blog is found at: www.JoeTheUmp.wordpress.com. It contains some interesting stuff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.