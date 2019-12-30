Following is a new year’s local high-school sports wish list for 2020.
* First and foremost, that a decision is made that the public-school format of the old Northern Region playoff alignment in Northern Virginia is re-established in full for the 2020-21 school year, with all of the old four district setups returning, as well.
That would mean natural Arlington County high-school rivals Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown would again be in the same league, as is so annoyingly not the case right now. Also, Marshall and Madison would rejoin the Liberty District with natural rivals McLean and Langley.
* The Virginia High School League makes the decision to return to the old three-classification setup (AAA, AA and A) instead of the far too watered down and confusing six-classification format currently in place.
* Those who wrongly changed the historic name of Washington-Lee High School to Washington-Liberty realize the big mistake and lead a charge to change the name back.
* Flint Hill School girls basketball coach Jody Patrick, one of the most underrated girls high-school coaches in the D.C. area, takes her young team to the state private-school tournament this season and wins her first state title as a coach.
Same for longtime Madison High girls head basketball coach Kirsten Stone and her Warhawks. They win a state championship later this winter.
* All those high-school athletic Web, Twitter and all social-media sites are updated in an immediate and timely fashion, not hours or days later.
* Take whatever matters necessary to start varsity basketball games on time, not 30 and 45 minutes late, which is so often the case.
* The Sun Gazette gets to continue to have the pleasure of covering so many fantastic local teams and athletes in the new year.
We’ll see what happens with all of those wishes.
