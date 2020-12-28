Beginning in late March, the dominating story of the local sports year was the COVD-19 pandemic, which canceled or postponed so many high-school and youth sports throughout the Sun Gazette coverage areas of Fairfax County. Spring, fall and winter high-school seasons were called off or postponed. Many youth leagues were put on hold as well.
Even with all of those cancellations, there were still a number of significant sports accomplishments that make up the Sun Gazette’s annual Top 20 list.
Sure, many usual sports and accomplishments will be missing, but following is a list of what our paper’s sports staff ranked as the top 20 achievements or stories from 2020, which were reported in the Sun Gazette paper.
1. MADISON HIGH SWIM AND DIVE
The Madison High School girls swimming and diving team won district, region and state championships, all for the fourth straight time. Those titles gave the team 12 straight post-season championships over four years. Multiple Madison participants won individual district, region and state titles, as well.
2. MADISON GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Madison High School girls basketball team finished as Virginia High School League Class 6 state-tournament co-champions, along with winning the Concorde District tourney, finishing second in the region competition and compiling a 28-1 overall record.
3. GOLFER KELLY CHINN
Langley High School senior golfer Kelly Chinn was chosen as the American Junior Golf Association’s boys Player of the Year in 2020. Chinn won numerous tournaments, placed high in others, set scoring records, and played in the prestigious U.S. Amateur, eliminated in the match-play portion by the eventual champion.
4. OAKTON BOYS SWIM AND DIVE
The Oakton High School boys swimming and diving team, led by record-setting swimmer and multiple-event champion Anthony Grimm, won Concorde District and region team titles, then finished third in the state meet.
5. MARSHALL GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Marshall High School girls basketball team won National District and region-tournament championships to advance to the state tourney. In winning those titles, Marshall knocked off Edison and Madison, the teams that became the eventual Class 6 state-tournament co-champions. The loss was Madison’s only setback.
6. JACKSON KANTOR
McLean Post 270 American Legion player Jackson Kantor finished his summer baseball career with a 47-game hitting streak. Kantor reached base safely in all 59 games of the Legion career.
7. TOMMY DOYLE
Flint Hill School graduate Tommy Doyle pitched in three Major League baseball games late in the season for the Colorado Rockies. The right-hander’s appearances were all in relief.
8. SAM DUNCAN
Madison High Schools senior diver Sam Duncan finished his career by winning district, region and state championships for the Warhawks.
9. XAVIER JEMISON
McLean High School sophomore Xavier Jemison won a boys indoor state championship in the 1,600-meter race and placed second in the 1,000.
10. OLIVER MILLS
Flint Hill School diver Oliver Mills won his second straight Division I boys state diving championship.
11. TARA STEWART
McLean High School’s Tara Stewart won a girls state gymnastics championship on the balance beam with an impressive score of 9.7.
12. JASMINE THOMAS
Oakton High School graduate Jasmine Thomas, who scored 2,598 career points in girls basketball, was selected to the Virginia High School League’s Sports Hall of Fame.
13. MADISON GYMNASTICS TEAM
The Madison High School girls gymnastics team won a district title then finished second in the region.
14. ELIZABETH DUFRANE
McLean High School graduate Elizabeth Dufrane finished her career as the school’s all-time leading scorer, for boys or girls, with 1,562 points.
15. SUMMER GOLFERS
Summer golfers David Stanford of Marshall High School and Chase Nevins of Langley won and placed high in multiple tournaments.
16. ROB LEE
Rob Lee, who served as athletic director at Potomac School for 27 years, took another position at the school.
17. SUMMER BASEBALL
Many local players participated in the inaugural eight-team summer baseball league, with all games played in Vienna at Waters Field and Madison High.
18. POTOMAC SCHOOL BASEBALL
Before the spring high-school sports season was canceled because of the pandemic, the Potomac School baseball team had a 3-0 record, likely the only springtime high-school team to play as many games.
19. SO MANY DEATHS
There were so many notable local sports deaths in 2020: Bill Murphy, Don Roth, Bill Cervenak, Jon Cole, Glen Cordel, Mike Hall, Chris Kestyn.
20. INDIVIDUAL HONORS
There were many local high-school athletes who received individual all-district, all-region and all-state honors during the 2020 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.