The list is endless of what potentially would have been so many outstanding high-school games and events to watch and attend this spring.
They all, unfortunately, have been canceled because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
It’s hard to find a place to start, so how about girls softball, where there would have been a collection of must-see contests.
The Saturday-afternoon Bishop O’Connell vs. Madison and McLean showdowns have been classics in the past, with the same expected in 2020.
Langley and Marshall were supposed to meet in a rematch of last season’s region-tournament championship game. Langley and Madison were on the schedule, as were two big neighborhood games between McLean and Langley, and one with Potomac School and Langley.
The Yorktown and Washington-Liberty showdowns were expected to be tightly contested and fun to watch.
In boys soccer, Wakefield and Washington-Liberty are coached by the Carrasquillo brothers, adding an extra edge to the all-Arlington clash.
Any of the neighborhood rivalries in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas are keepers, like everty time W-L and Yorktown meet in any competition.
In girls lacrosse, there was a rematch of the 2019 state championship between Langley and Madison that held much promise. Each were expected to be state contenders again.
On the baseball diamond, Madison and O’Connell have not played in years, but had a March 31 meeting this spring. Each team was expected to be a state contender in 2020.
An always impressive off-the-field springtime sporting event is the annual Better Sports Club of Arlington’s banquet. At the early-June gathering, with hundreds attending, multiple high-school student-athletes are recognized and awarded for their accomplishments and contributions.
But not this spring.
