Potomac School girls softball pitcher Maria Urban has enjoyed a strong fall season of success for the Virginia Glory 18-under team.
She has helped the Glory to an 18-3-1 record, including a recent streak of six wins in a row, including four shutouts and only five runs allowed during that stretch.
In a recent tournament for the Glory, Urban pitched two innings each in three games. She did not allow an earned run, struck out six and walked two. Urban helped the Glory win by shutout in two of those contests.
Urban helped Potomac School win the Independent School League AA Division Tournament during the 2019 high-school season and finish second in the Division I private-school state tourney, enjoying one of the program’s best seasons.
The senior right-hander has committed to play in college at Lehigh University.
GOLFERS HELP VIRGINIA WIN: Golfers Chase Nevins of Langley High School, Matt Moloney of Madison High and David Stanford of Marshall High helped different teams win recent competitions in Virginia State Golf Association events.
Nevins, a Langley sophomore, helped Virginia dominate the Mid-Atlantic Junior Boys Invitational at The Suburban Club in Pikesville. Md.
Nevins had a 4-under total of 136 in the event as Virginia won the 12th edition by 63 strokes over Maryland and West Virginia teams.
The invitational is a two-day stroke-play three-team event featuring eight juniors per side. Teams from the Maryland State Golf Association and West Virginia Golf Association also participated.
Nevins posted a bogey-free, 4-under 66 in his first round, then a 70 in his second.
Moloney shot 74-74–148.
Stanford, a senior, helped Virginia win the 75th Captain’s Putter Matches at White Sulphur Springs in West Virginia. Stanfordhad a 2-0-1 weekend record in match-play competition.
CROSS COUNTRY: A number of high-school runners who were participating for their club teams had top finishes at the recent NOVA AC Top 10 meet at Woodgrove High School in Purcellville.
In the boys 5K race, Oakton High’s Zach Morse was the top local finisher in fifth place (16:28). He was running for Vienna Youth Inc.
Also running for Vienna Youth Inc., Aidan Diconti was 15th (17:09), Nelson Jenkins 24th (17:31), Ben Baker 25th (17:35) and Solomon Hutchins 30th (17:59).
In the girls 5K race, Lilly Fowler of Langley High placed 19th (20:41).
* At the recent Occoquan boys 5K race, Alexander Surakov of Oakton High School and Vienna Youth Inc., placed 16th in 18:32 minutes. Matt Stewart of Oakton and VYI was 33rd (19:53), Patrick McCulloch of Madison and VYI 45th (20:26) and David Gustafson of Oakton and VYI 49th (20:30).
In the Occoquan girls 5K, Emilie Dontigny of Marshall High School finished 12th (21:34), Sophia Bywater of Oakton High and VYI 31st (23:15) and Lily Kersten of Madison and VYI 36th (23:23).
OAKCREST SPORTS: The Oakcrest School girls varsity tennis team finished the fall campaign with a 6-1 overall record.
The team’s starting lineup of Franny Barvick (No. 1 singles), Teddie Yeagley (No. 2), Sally Mohler (No. 3), Mariana Arguello (No. 4), Neilly MehrRostrami (No. 5) and Mariana Bendeck (No. 6) combined for 29-14 overall record in singles play.
* The Oakcrest girls varsity volleyball team played 10 matches during the fall season.
