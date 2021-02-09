A strong runner-up finish in the girls region swimming and diving championships has become habit for the Yorktown Patriots.
For the third year in a row, Yorktown finished second in the 6D North Region high-school meet, each time behind the Madison Warhawks. The Patriots amassed 355.5 points this season, 100 more than the third-place finisher. Madison totaled 420.5.
“We had a great, great regional meet,” Yorktown coach Torey Ortmayer said. “Winning the region was a little out of reach for us, but next at the state meet, that looks like a good spot for us.”
The points will be spread out more at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state competition, plus four-time defending champion Madison didn’t qualify as many swimmers as in past seasons because of pandemic-based rule changes this season, limiting the field. Ortmayer says that gives Yorktown a strong chance to contend.
Plus, the Patriots have standout swimmer Torri Huske, who has often helped account for 120 team points in meets by winning two individual races and swimming on two winning relays.
At the region, Huske set and shattered two meet records in winning the 200 individual medley (1:54.9) and 100 butterfly (50.67), and she swam the lead leg on the winning 200 (1:35.63) and 400 (3:28.31) freestyle relays. The old records were 1:58.3 (IM) and 52.95 (butterfly).
“It’s the Torri Huske playbook,” Ortmayer said. “She wins two races, is on two winning relays and that’s 120 points. Torri is a swimmer who likes to race and compete and likes being overlooked and considered an underdog.”
Yorktown’s Lauren Hartel also won two region races – the 200 (1:53.4) and 500 (5:02.11) freestyles. The Patriots’ Caroline Burgeson was second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 100 free.
Lauren Fatouros placed fourth in the 500 free; Bridget Morris Larkin was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and swam on the second-place 200 medley relay; Rachel Conley took fourth in the fly; Grace Jansen was fourth in the 200 free and 10th in the fly; Ashley Gregory was fifth in the 500 free and 12th in the 200 free; Olivia Grabman finished eighth in the back and 10th in the 50 free; Ainsley Flatin was seventh in the back; and Sarah Newman 13th in the 100 free.
Burgeson swam on the medley and 400 free relays, Jansen and Emily Larsen on the 200 and 400 free, Grabman on the medley and 200 and Conley on the medley.
Yorktown’s Ellie Simmons was 11th in diving.
The Washington-Liberty Generals girls team finished fifth in the state with 226 points and was led by diving champion Ellie Joyce with 470.5 points, the third place medley relay and the fourth place 200 free relay.
Individually, Alexis Lee was fifth in the backstroke, Alexandra Browne was fifth in the 50 free and 12th in the 100 free, Claire Mowery finished sixth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 free, Alice Bruce was ninth in both the 50 free and back and Alexis Bonfeld was eighth in the IM and 10th in the breast. Sadie Smith was eighth in diving.
In the boys region meet, sixth place Yorktown was led by double winner Nolan Dunkel. The 15-year-old freshman set school records in winning the fly (49.23) and back (49.43).
“Nolan is a very good underwater swimmer and that gives him an advantage. He has a bright future in front of him,” Ortmayer said.
Yorktown’s Jack Carmen was fifth in the breast, Jack Tsuchitani sixth in the 50 free, Luke Aslaksen eighth in the 100 free, Daniel Isman 10th in the breast and the medley relay was third.
Evan Brown was fifth in diving for the Washington-Liberty boys.
For the Wakefield boys, Anthony Doll was third in the 500 free and sixth in the 200 free, Zach Berner was seventh in the back and Matvei Namakonov was seventh in the 50 free and ninth in the 100 free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.