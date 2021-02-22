For decades, the Madison Warhawks have been a perennial girls high-school basketball power, winning hundreds of games and all the biggest tournaments, with the last three seasons have been especially accomplished.
In addition to winning back-to-back Virginia High School Class 6 state championships during that stretch, three Concorde District tournaments, two 6D North Region crowns with one runner-up finish, and a couple of holiday competitions, the Warhawks’ overall three-year record is 66-8, including 44-2 the past two years.
That is the best three-season mark of any 6D North Region team. Madison’s three-year-playoff record is 16-2.
The team has won by 20 or more points in 28 of those 74 contests and has had winning streaks of 26, 13 and nine games, all coming in different campaigns. In district play, Madison’s three-year record is 26-1, with 10-0 marks in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
The Warhawks finished 16-1 during this winter’s shortened campaign.
Twin sisters Alayna and Grace Arnolie, along Amalia Makrigiorgos, have been starters and big contributing players fall three seasons. Kiera Kohler is another three-year player along with sisters Katie and Jill Koshuta.
“There are players on this year’s team who have enjoyed a lot of success and accomplished a lot,” Madison coach Kirsten Stone said.
Madison’s lone loss last season came in the region-championship game against the host Marshall Statesmen, and there was disappoinment after that setback.
“Our players aren’t used to losing, so they didn’t like that feeling,” Stone said at the time.
With Makrigiorgos being the only
senior, more success could continue for Madison next season.
“This team doesn’t get frazzled and we have made whatever adjustments during games we need to make the last few seasons in games” Makrigiorgos said.
