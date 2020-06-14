The morning of Saturday, June 20 was expected to have been a noisy time filled with neighborhood activity and excitement as the outdoor summertime swimming season would be beginning across the local areas.
But that won’t be happening. The COVID-19 pandemic caused most leagues to cancel their seasons, including the large 102-team, 17-division Northern Virginia Swimming League, along with its diving league.
“It’s still so disappointing. We all were looking so forward to the 2020 season,” Overlee swimming coach Andrew Koons said.
Arlington’s Overlee, which has finished second to McLean’s Chesterbrook the last four summers in Division 1 of the NVSL, was scheduled to open on the road June 20 against Dowden Terrace.
Other NVSL Division 1 meets involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas had an all-McLean clash between host Chesterbrook and Highlands Swim and Arlington’s Donaldson Run at McLean’s Tuckahoe.
With no meets, Twitter pages for local swim teams were posting various messages, recognizing their senior swimmers and looking ahead to the 2021 season.
Donaldson Run was the 2019 champion of Division 3 with a 5-0 record. The Thunderbolts were anxious to see how they would perform moving up two spots to face the league’s most difficult competition.
The last time Donaldson Run swam in Division 1 was in 2007, finishing 1-4.
Chesterbrook would have entered the season with a 20-match winning streak.
Would 2020 have been the summer Tuckahoe, under the leadership of new head coach Torey Ortmayer, would have improved on four straight Division 1 third-place finishes with 3-2 records? There were whispers that could happen.
Another big NVSL opening-week all-McLean showdown had the Langley Wildthings hosting the McLean Marlins in Division 2. The Marlins had added incentive because they fell from Division 1 for the first time in nine years, where they finished 1-4 in 2019. Langley finished third at 3-2 in Division 2 last summer.
June 20 had a meet between strong 2019 NVSL squads Kent Gardens of McLean hosting Vienna Aquatic Club in Division 4. Kent Gardens tied for first in Division 5 last summer and Aquatic tied for second in Division 4.
Arlington teams Dominion Hills of Division 8 and Arlington Forest of Division 9 were set to host NVSL June 20 openers.
The Colonial Swimming League, which includes Fort Myer and Arlington Knights of Columbus of Arlington, had not set schedules for the 2020 season, nor had the Dominion league.
The Dominion Country Club League was the most recent to cancel. The league includes Westwood and Riverbend country clubs.
