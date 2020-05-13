For Sam Maruca, the 2020 baseball season was supposed to be his breakout campaign, putting an end to what had previously been an unlucky, injury-riddled high-school career during his involvement with the sport. At least that’s what the Potomac School senior catcher was hoping.
Maruca missed the team’s first three baseball games, all victories this season, while waiting to receive a knee brace to support a left-knee injury he suffered weeks earlier playing basketball for Potomac School. The catcher/corner infielder was then set to play and begin his senior baseball season in Potomac School’s fourth game.
That’s when the spring sports seasons were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, ending Maruca’s high-school sports career and unfortunately adding to his unlucky and untimely baseball status.
“I was super-excited to start playing, because this team was hitting its stride,” Maruca said. “It was tough and I’m still realizing it.”
A player with big potential, according to the Potomac School head coach, the Great Falls resident missed all but the final two games of his junior season in baseball because of a right-knee injury.
Potomac School head coach Eric Crozier said Maruca likely would have been the team’s starting catcher last spring.
“It was really disappointing not to play my junior season, but I knew I still had my senior year,” said Maruca, an all-star standout on Great Falls Little League district-championship baseball teams.
As a sophomore, Maruca played in spots, scoring the tying run as a pinch runner in the team’s title-game victory over St. James in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament. That season he was learning and biding his time to become a starter as a junior.
He did not play baseball as a freshman at Potomac School, partly because of a nagging heel injury.
“I feel especially badly for Sam,” Crozier said. “He is an impact player. But because of his injuries and now with the shutdown, we never got to see the best of him.”
Looking back, Maruca said he probably could have played the first three games this spring, but wanted to be safe and wait on the brace. He never imagined the season would be canceled, otherwise he would have chosen to play those games.
Looking ahead and still having a big love for baseball, Maruca is giving significant thought to trying out as a walk-on for the team at Washington and Lee University. The business major also might try to play football there, as well.
Maruca was a linebacker, strong safety and slot receiver this past fall for Potomac School’s football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.