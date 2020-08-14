A season-ending knee injury to Sam Dozier was the tough-luck story to an otherwise successful ending of the summer baseball season for Arlington Post 139.
Arlington became a postseason Cinderella story when it finished second in the Virginia Independent Veterans Baseball League tournament as the fifth seed. Dozier, a starting right-handed pitcher/first baseman, was not able to play in the competition because he was hurt in a late-regular season game.
The 6-foot-5 Dozier was one of Arlington’s best players, batting .359 with five RBI and a double. He had pitched 9 1/3 innings with 13 strikeouts. During the playoffs, though, Dozier could only watch.
“I tried to keep a positive attitude and look on the bright side, because our team was playing well and the players were enjoying themselves,” Dozier said. “I missed those playoff games and the atmosphere of those games and the way your heart beats faster in the playoffs.”
Dozier suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament as well as a torn meniscus cartilage and possible dislocation in his left knee. He will have surgery this month, then start rehabilitation that could last 10 months.
Dozier was a base runner and was running toward second base during a potential double-play situation when the injury occurred.
“I was trying to veer away from the base, when I heard and felt my knee pop,” he said. “I knew it was bad. By far that was the most pain I have felt.”
Without playing a spring high-school season, Dozier said his overall game and timing were coming along well during the summer, especially his pitching.
“I was hitting well and working on some pitches like my breaking ball,” Dozier said.
Dozier was planing to play college baseball at Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania. With the injury and lengthy rehabilitation, he now plans to take a gap year instead, maybe taking some online courses in the meantime.
Arlington Post 139 manager Bob Romano said Dozier was missed in the playoffs, and credited the players for responding well in his absence.
Dozier didn’t play his senior year of high-school ball at Washington-Liberty because the 2020 spring season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a junior for W-L in 2019, Dozier had a 4-4 pitching record in 48 1/3 innings of work with 31 strikeouts.
