By lopsided and close scores the Bishop O’Connell Knights, Wakefield Warriors and Washington-Liberty Generals lost in high-school football action this past weekend.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals (1-2) lost 17-10 at home to the Chantilly Chargers on Sept. 9 in non-district action.
The game was tied at 7 thanks to an 85-yard touchdown run by Jackson Broadwell and Anthony Ceballos-Medina’s extra point. Chantilly then took a 17-7 lead, with W-L cutting the score to 17-10 on a 25-yard field goal by Ceballos-Medina.
The Generals had possession late in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie the game, but eventually turned the ball over on downs, then Chantilly ran out the clock.
Broadwell ran for 143 yards on 16 carries with W-L quarterback Ryan Jones completing 12 passes for 134 yards. Sean Guffey had four catches for 33 yards, Jackson Nowinski three for 57, Broadwell three for 18 and JoJo Sovula two for 26.
Lineman Elijah Hughes led the defense for W-L and David Harris had a sack.
“He was awesome,” Washington-Liberty coach Josh Shapiro said about Hughes on defense.
In W-L’s previous game, Hughes made 13 tackles, with six for losses, including two sacks. Jose Morales made 11 tackles in that contest.
* The Wakefield Warriors fell to 0-3 with a 37-7 non-district road loss to the W.T. Woodson Cavaliers on Sept. 9. Wakefield led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter on a 49-yard interception return by Kobe Davis and Mario Pinedo-Quiroga’s extra point.
Wakefield was hurt by 114 yards in penalties and the Warriors had under 100 total yards, including 54 passing by Shaan Rangra. Jordan Hickman and Antonio Smith each had one catch. Smith rushed for 12 yards to lead Wakefield.
* With a third-string quarterback at the helm, the Bishop O’Connell Knights turned the ball over seven times, including multiple interceptions, in a 38-0 loss to visiting Mount Zion Prep Academy on Sept. 10 in non-conference action. Mount Zion returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
O'Connell's starting quarterback and runningback missed the game with injuries, leaving the offense at a disadvantage.
O’Connell quarterback Jonathan Nguyen completed five passes for 68 yards, with Josiah Rose and Colin Harris catching two passes each. O’Connell had minus yards rushing and fewer than 100 total yards.
On defense for the Knights, Colin Richardson, Jai Thompson and Cameron Lee each made six tackles. Nate Harrison made five and Harris three. Cameron Lee and Samson Ogunade batted down passes and Aidan Munroe and Frank Johnson broke up passes.
