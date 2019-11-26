The fall sports season was highly successful for many of the varsity teams at private Potomac School in McLean, with multiple squads winning championships of some kind.
The biggest title was a Division I state crown won by the girls tennis team, which entered the competition as the No. 2 seed. Potomac School finished first in its conference and had just one loss.
The girls soccer team won the Northern Virginia Independent School four-team state championship. The girls field hockey team earned a state-tournament berth, as did the girls volleyball squad, which won the Independent School League’s A Division tournament and regular-season crown.
In boys sports, the soccer team won the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, then went 1-1 in the state tourney; the golf team won the MAC tourney for the first time in years; and the football team went 3-1 to finish second in the MAC.
