The McLean Highlanders and Oakton Cougars each amassed significant passing totals, but that was not enough as the high-school football teams lost in lopsided decisions in Sept. 30 games.
McLean remained winless, falling to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the Liberty District, with a 38-13 road loss to the Yorktown Patriots (4-2, 1-1.
McLean quarterback Nathan Bender was 16 of 37 passing for 199 yards and threw two touchdown passes, the first went to Ethan Ball and the second to Luke Dettleff. Ball and Logan Blake caught multiple passes for McLean, and Areeb Jackson was the team’s leading rusher.
McLean had 239 total yards, but allowed Yorktown to gain 342 rushing yards.
Longtime Yorktown head coach Bruce Hanson had good things to say about McLean and new head coach Joe Cockerham.
“They have done a good job there, they are prepared and well-organized and they play hard,” he said.
Oakton (2-3) lost 58-13 to the visiting West Springfield Spartans on Sept. 30 in non-district play, John Mead had eight catches for nearly 200 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Liden Krush. John Amani also had a touchdown catch, and Owen Martin and Jacob Bradshaw had receptions. Nathan Henriques had a 40-yard kickoff return.
The loss was the third straight for Oakton.
