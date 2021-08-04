Alexandria native Noah Lyles captured the bronze medal in the 200 meters Wednesday at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in a time of 19.74 seconds. That time tied his season best.
Canada's Andre de Grasse won the gold in 19.62 seconds. Kenny Bednarek of the United States won the silver in 19.68.
Lyles, a T.C. Williams High School graduate, entered the finals as the favorite to claim the gold medal. A first-time Olympian, Lyles is the reigning world champion.
He finished first in the event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 19.74 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.
(0) comments
