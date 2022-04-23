The Washington-Liberty Generals on the boys side and the Yorktown Patriots on the girls enjoyed standout Liberty District-tournament-championship basketball seasons during the winter campaign.
As a result, multiple players from each squad were selections on the Sun Gazette’s 2021-22 All-Arlington girls and boys high-school basketball teams.
Junior forward Brian Weiser of W-L was chosen as the boys Most Valuable Player, with Yorktown senior forward Ana Bournigal picked as the Player of the Year for the girls.
Weiser helped Washington-Liberty finish 18-8 and second in the 6D North Region tournament and qualify for the Class 6 state competition. Bournigal and Yorktown compiled a 20-5 mark, as the Patriots reached the semifinals of the region tourney and compiled probably their most successful season in program history.
See the full graph with this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.