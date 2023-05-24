FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Matthew Westley Colgan Sr.
Pitcher Brett Renfrow Colgan Sr.
Pitcher Aiden Ellerts Woodbridge Jr.
Catcher Jae’dan Carter Colgan Sr.
1st Base Caden Colangelo Colgan Sr.
2nd Base Matthew Westley Colgan Sr.
3rd Base Tyler Bassett Colgan Jr.
Shortstop Julius Bagnerise Colgan So.
Outfielder Brett Renfrow Colgan Sr.
Outfielder Marsden Zajac Colgan Sr.
Outfielder Brandon Rice Woodbridge Sr.
DH Christian Abney Colgan Sr.
At-Large Hayden Bond Forest Park Sr.
At-Large Harrison Ludington Forest Park Sr.
Player of the Year Matthew Westley Colgan Sr.
Coach of the Year Mike Colangelo Colgan
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Harrison Ludington Forest Park Sr.
Pitcher Ryheam Mack Gar-Field Jr.
Pitcher Caelan Goodwin-Slater Woodbridge So.
Catcher AJ Williams Forest Park Sr.
1st Base Matthew Watkins Woodbridge Jr.
2nd Base Ethan Jackson Woodbridge So.
3rd Base Caleb Darrah Forest Park Jr.
Shortstop Caelan Goodwin-Slater Woodbridge So.
Outfielder Chase Hubred Forest Park Sr.
Outfielder Miles Reid Gar-Field Jr.
Outfielder Dillon Jordan C.D. Hylton Jr.
DH Roberto Torres Forest Park Sr.
At-Large Aiden Ward Woodbridge Jr.
At-Large Jack Steele Potomac Sr.
