FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Attack Gabe Ralston Colgan Sr.
Attack Aaron Quantrille Forest Park Jr.
Attack Daulton Culbert Forest Park Sr.
Attack James Williams Woodbridge Jr.
Midfield Landyn Burgis Gar-Field Jr.
Midfield Brock Moore Colgan Jr.
Midfield Chai Dunlap Woodbridge Sr.
Midfield Braxton Brooks Colgan Sr.
Defense Ian Kuzemchak Colgan Sr.
Defense Colin Bouchard Colgan Sr.
Defense Owen Johnson Forest Park Jr.
Defense Michael Bertrand Woodbridge So.
SSDM Jordan Winfrey Forest Park Sr.
LSM Hunter Raffert Colgan Jr.
FaceOff Ezekhiel Miller Hylton So.
Goalie Ronnie Aikens Colgan Jr.
Player of the Year Ronnie Aikens Colgan Jr.
Coach of the Year Jonathan Flores Gar-Field
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Attack Noah Byers-King Hylton Jr.
Attack Braden Doyle Forest Park Fr.
Attack Oscar Amaya-Sanchez Gar-Field Jr.
Attack Alex Davis Woodbridge Fr.
Midfield Jordan McTeer Freedom Sr.
Midfield Chris Kapolka Hylton So.
Midfield Breaden Bush Colgan Jr.
Midfield Marquis Gardiner Woodbridge Jr.
Defense Ashton Nuzum Hylton Sr.
Defense Brody Fosnaught Forest Park Fr.
Defense Juelz Stanley Freedom Jr.
Defense Noah Parrish Hytlon Jr.
SSDM Mark Moore Hylton Sr.
LSM Caleb Dolan Potomac Sr.
FaceOff Eli Kim Colgan Sr.
Goalie Aidan Onna Forest Park Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.