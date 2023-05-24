FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Attack Daniella Jimenez Colgan SR
Attack Sophia Vito Forest Park JR
Attack Karla Marquez Gar-Field SR
Attack Meghan Huszcza Colgan SR
Midfield Megan Martini Colgan JR
Midfield Kristabelle Shaw Forest Park FR
Midfield Victoria Cartagena CD Hylton SR
Midfield Pauleen DelaRosa Gar-Field JR
Defense Briana Cruz Dempsey CD Hylton JR
Defense Emily Burnap Forest Park SR
Defense Laine Hodanich Colgan SR
Defense Hasfa Tahir Gar-Field SO
At-Large Saylor Goodchild Woodbridge JR
At-Large Mercedes Gomez Potomac JR
At-Large Mia Llanos Hylton JR
Goalie Maxine McKenzie Hylton SR
Player of the Year Daniella Jimenez Colgan SR
Coach of the Year Kristin Middlekauff Gar-Field
SECOND TEAM
Attack Nahil Loynab Potomac JR
Attack Sophia Wright Forest Park SR
Attack Haley Vining Forest Park FR
Attack Nicole Bertrand Hylton SR
Midfield Abigail Crum Colgan FR
Midfield Dayonna Thomas Woodbridge SR
Midfield Paris Lloyd Potomac JR
Midfield Andraya Bates Hylton JR
Defense Andrea Trivino Woodbridge SR
Defense Jaelynn Vance Forest Park JR
Defense Jillian Frost Forest Park JR
Defense Yasiah Santos Colgan SO
At-Large Abby Sorto Gar-Field SR
At-Large Sua Kim Forest Park JR
At-Large Sophia Leto Forest Park FR
Goalie Makenna Howell Colgan JR
