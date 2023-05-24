lacrosse generic 2.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM 

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Attack Daniella Jimenez Colgan SR

Attack Sophia Vito Forest Park JR

Attack Karla Marquez Gar-Field SR

Attack Meghan Huszcza Colgan SR

Midfield Megan Martini Colgan JR

Midfield Kristabelle Shaw Forest Park FR

Midfield Victoria Cartagena CD Hylton SR

Midfield Pauleen DelaRosa Gar-Field JR

Defense Briana Cruz Dempsey CD Hylton JR

Defense Emily Burnap Forest Park SR

Defense Laine Hodanich Colgan SR

Defense Hasfa Tahir Gar-Field SO

At-Large Saylor Goodchild Woodbridge JR

At-Large Mercedes Gomez Potomac JR

At-Large Mia Llanos Hylton JR

Goalie Maxine McKenzie Hylton SR

Player of the Year Daniella Jimenez Colgan SR

Coach of the Year Kristin Middlekauff Gar-Field

SECOND TEAM

Attack Nahil Loynab Potomac JR

Attack Sophia Wright Forest Park SR

Attack Haley Vining Forest Park FR

Attack Nicole Bertrand Hylton SR

Midfield Abigail Crum Colgan FR

Midfield Dayonna Thomas Woodbridge SR

Midfield Paris Lloyd Potomac JR

Midfield Andraya Bates Hylton JR

Defense Andrea Trivino Woodbridge SR

Defense Jaelynn Vance Forest Park JR

Defense Jillian Frost Forest Park JR

Defense Yasiah Santos Colgan SO

At-Large Abby Sorto Gar-Field SR

At-Large Sua Kim Forest Park JR

At-Large Sophia Leto Forest Park FR

Goalie Makenna Howell Colgan JR

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.