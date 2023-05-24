FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Samantha DeGuzman Colgan SR
Forward Nicole Cargill Forest Park SR
Forward Briana Denekas C.D.Hylton JR
Forward Selena Alfaro-Young Freedom JR
Midfielder Anna Simmons Colgan SR
Midfielder Korinne Potter Forest Park SR
Midfielder Olivia Dingman C.D.Hylton SR
Midfielder Aryanna Oliver WSHS Soph
Defender Kamryn Winger Colgan JR
Defender Cambria Kendall Colgan JR
Defender Maggie Neall Forest Park SR
Defender Amanda Obeng C.D.Hylton SR
At-Large Mattie Edozie Forest Park SR
At-Large Daniela Carrillo Torres Gar-Field SR
AT-Large Chloe Nelson Colgan Soph
Goalkeeper Chase Rooney Colgan Soph
Player of the Year Samantha DeGuzman Colgan SR
Coach of the Year Marie Schweitzer Forest Park
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Forward Mia Arevalo-Delcid Colgan SR
Forward Tianna Cruz Colgan JR
Forward Keilani Johnson Freedom Soph
Forward Stephanie Reyes Chirinos Gar-Field SR
Midfielder Sydney Washington Forest Park JR
Midfielder Jessica Juarez Freedom JR
Midfielder Stephanie Garcia Freedom Soph
Midfielder Amy Angel Colgan Soph
Defender Elise Mcgee Forest Park Soph
Defender Nora Neall Forest Park SR
Defender Keilana Johnson Freedom Soph
Defender Ella Pickup WSHS SR
At-Large Payton Kopaniasz Forest Park Fresh
At-Large Mahlia Slaiby Colgan SR
At-Large Keyla Mendoza Gar-Field SR
Goalkeeper Gwen Doughty WSHS Soph
