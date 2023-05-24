Samantha DeGuzman (2022 head shot).jpg

Samantha DeGuzman

FIRST TEAM 

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Samantha DeGuzman Colgan SR

Forward Nicole Cargill Forest Park SR

Forward Briana Denekas C.D.Hylton JR

Forward Selena Alfaro-Young Freedom JR

Midfielder Anna Simmons Colgan SR

Midfielder Korinne Potter Forest Park SR

Midfielder Olivia Dingman C.D.Hylton SR

Midfielder Aryanna Oliver WSHS Soph

Defender Kamryn Winger Colgan JR

Defender Cambria Kendall Colgan JR

Defender Maggie Neall Forest Park SR

Defender Amanda Obeng C.D.Hylton SR

At-Large Mattie Edozie Forest Park SR

At-Large Daniela Carrillo Torres Gar-Field SR

AT-Large Chloe Nelson Colgan Soph

Goalkeeper Chase Rooney Colgan Soph

Player of the Year Samantha DeGuzman Colgan SR

Coach of the Year Marie Schweitzer Forest Park

SECOND TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Forward Mia Arevalo-Delcid Colgan SR

Forward Tianna Cruz Colgan JR

Forward Keilani Johnson Freedom Soph

Forward Stephanie Reyes Chirinos Gar-Field SR

Midfielder Sydney Washington Forest Park JR

Midfielder Jessica Juarez Freedom JR

Midfielder Stephanie Garcia Freedom Soph

Midfielder Amy Angel Colgan Soph

Defender Elise Mcgee Forest Park Soph

Defender Nora Neall Forest Park SR

Defender Keilana Johnson Freedom Soph

Defender Ella Pickup WSHS SR

At-Large Payton Kopaniasz Forest Park Fresh

At-Large Mahlia Slaiby Colgan SR

At-Large Keyla Mendoza Gar-Field SR

Goalkeeper Gwen Doughty WSHS Soph

