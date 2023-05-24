FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Dorsey Grose Colgan Fr.
Pitcher Grace Clary Woodbridge Sr.
Pitcher Jericho Tate Woodbridge Jr.
Catcher Bobbi Tate Woodbridge Fr.
1st Base Amiya Johnson C. D. Hylton Sr.
2nd Base Jada Holt Woodbridge Jr.
3rd Base Janel Day Forest Park Sr.
Shortstop Keyonce Ewell Colgan Jr.
Outfielder McKenzie Dewhurst Gar-Field Sr.
Outfielder Kylie Barbier Woodbridge Jr.
Outfielder Jordynn Carter Forest Park Fr.
DP Madi Fillare Colgan Sr.
At-Large Izzy Adame Colgan Jr.
At-Large Kiersten Miller Forest Park Jr.
Player of the Year Janel Day Forest Park Sr.
Coach of the Year Nicole Belk Woodbridge
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Grace Miller Forest Park Jr.
Pitcher Vanessa Thomas Potomac Jr.
Pitcher Briana McDonald C. D. Hylton Fr.
Catcher Jordyn Hern Colgan So.
1st Base Mari Nicholson Colgan Jr.
2nd Base Molly George Colgan Sr.
3rd Base Hailey Johnson Woodbridge Jr.
Shortstop Lexi Murphy Forest Park Sr.
Outfielder Cate Russian Colgan Sr.
Outfielder Addi Leck Colgan Sr.
Outfielder Caelin Lozada C. D. Hylton Sr.
DP Arianna Pitts Forest Park Fr.
At-Large Amaya McPherson Gar-Field Jr.
At-Large Mikayla Amos Potomac Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.