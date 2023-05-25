Patriot's Grayden Lenahan

Patriot's Grayden Lenahan

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Pitcher Jordan Capuano Patriot Sr

Pitcher Ryan Marohn Freedom Sr

Pitcher Sammy Michel Battlefield Soph

Catcher JP Williams Battlefield Sr

1st Base Kameron Mahoney Patriot Sr

2nd Base Caleb Ramey Patriot Sr

3rd Base Justin Lanouette Freedom Jr

Shortstop Christian Carver Freedom Sr

Outfielder Griffin Burkholder Freedom Jr

Outfielder Eli Edelman Freedom Sr

Outfielder Grady Lenahan Patriot Soph

DH Mason Butash Freedom Sr

At-Large Cooper Harris Battlefield Sr

At-Large Caden Merritt Gainesville Soph

Player of the Year Grady Lenahan Patriot Soph

Coach of the Year Mark Wrighte Freedom

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher Nathan Bassett Patriot Sr

Pitcher Mason Butash Freedom Sr

Pitcher Luke Proehl Freedom Sr

Catcher Drew Skinner Freedom Sr

1st Base Dylan Gaston Osbourn Park Sr

2nd Base Nick Warner John Champe Fr

3rd Base Remington Lee Patriot Jr

Shortstop Dominic Tilden Patriot Soph

Outfielder Keith Davis Osbourn Park Sr

Outfielder Aaron Ritenour Gainesville Fr

Outfielder Joey Swekosky Battlefield Sr

DH Toby Rhodes Osbourn Park Jr

At-Large Carson Cho Battlefield Sr

At-Large Cam Ward John Champe Sr

HONORABLE MENTION 

Pitcher Chase Allen Osbourn Park Soph

Pitcher Tommy Felton Patriot Sr

Pitcher Jakob Foster Patriot Sr

Pitcher Andrew Hitt Battlefield Sr

Pitcher Ethan Hudson Osbourn Fr

Pitcher Lucas Marrero Gainesville Jr

Pitcher Ryan Petro Gainesville Soph

Pitcher Tim Rio Unity Reed Sr

Pitcher Aden Ritenour Gainesville Sr

Pitcher Brice Shumate Battlefield Sr

Pitcher Cam Ward John Champe Sr

Catcher Ben Ackerman Gainesville Soph

Catcher Jack Dennis Patriot Jr

Catcher Jake Gunning Osbourn Park Soph

Catcher Matthew Haugh Osbourn Sr

Catcher Guy Jackson John Champe Soph

Catcher Selwyn Rio Unity Reed Sr

1st Base Aidan Kiefer Osbourn Jr

1st Base Zach Rhodes Unity Reed Sr

2nd Base Anthony Ascone Unity Reed Sr

2nd Base Grayson Snead Battlefield Sr

2nd Base Noah Wilsher Osbourn Jr

3rd Base Garrett Camp Battlefield Fr

3rd Base Nolan Rafferty Unity Reed Fr

Shortstop RJ Donahue Osbourn Sr

Shortstop JW Kohlmeyer Gainesville Soph

Shortstop Tim Rio Unity Reed Jr

Outfielder Ethan Hudson Osbourn Fr

Outfielder Ty Kann John Champe Fr

Outfielder Luke Pierce Patriot Jr

Outfielder Zach Rhodes Unity Reed Sr

Outfielder Luke Sullivan Patriot Soph

Outfielder Jayden Terry Battlefield Sr

Outfielder Jack Wingard Battlefield Sr.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.