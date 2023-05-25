FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Jordan Capuano Patriot Sr
Pitcher Ryan Marohn Freedom Sr
Pitcher Sammy Michel Battlefield Soph
Catcher JP Williams Battlefield Sr
1st Base Kameron Mahoney Patriot Sr
2nd Base Caleb Ramey Patriot Sr
3rd Base Justin Lanouette Freedom Jr
Shortstop Christian Carver Freedom Sr
Outfielder Griffin Burkholder Freedom Jr
Outfielder Eli Edelman Freedom Sr
Outfielder Grady Lenahan Patriot Soph
DH Mason Butash Freedom Sr
At-Large Cooper Harris Battlefield Sr
At-Large Caden Merritt Gainesville Soph
Player of the Year Grady Lenahan Patriot Soph
Coach of the Year Mark Wrighte Freedom
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher Nathan Bassett Patriot Sr
Pitcher Mason Butash Freedom Sr
Pitcher Luke Proehl Freedom Sr
Catcher Drew Skinner Freedom Sr
1st Base Dylan Gaston Osbourn Park Sr
2nd Base Nick Warner John Champe Fr
3rd Base Remington Lee Patriot Jr
Shortstop Dominic Tilden Patriot Soph
Outfielder Keith Davis Osbourn Park Sr
Outfielder Aaron Ritenour Gainesville Fr
Outfielder Joey Swekosky Battlefield Sr
DH Toby Rhodes Osbourn Park Jr
At-Large Carson Cho Battlefield Sr
At-Large Cam Ward John Champe Sr
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher Chase Allen Osbourn Park Soph
Pitcher Tommy Felton Patriot Sr
Pitcher Jakob Foster Patriot Sr
Pitcher Andrew Hitt Battlefield Sr
Pitcher Ethan Hudson Osbourn Fr
Pitcher Lucas Marrero Gainesville Jr
Pitcher Ryan Petro Gainesville Soph
Pitcher Tim Rio Unity Reed Sr
Pitcher Aden Ritenour Gainesville Sr
Pitcher Brice Shumate Battlefield Sr
Pitcher Cam Ward John Champe Sr
Catcher Ben Ackerman Gainesville Soph
Catcher Jack Dennis Patriot Jr
Catcher Jake Gunning Osbourn Park Soph
Catcher Matthew Haugh Osbourn Sr
Catcher Guy Jackson John Champe Soph
Catcher Selwyn Rio Unity Reed Sr
1st Base Aidan Kiefer Osbourn Jr
1st Base Zach Rhodes Unity Reed Sr
2nd Base Anthony Ascone Unity Reed Sr
2nd Base Grayson Snead Battlefield Sr
2nd Base Noah Wilsher Osbourn Jr
3rd Base Garrett Camp Battlefield Fr
3rd Base Nolan Rafferty Unity Reed Fr
Shortstop RJ Donahue Osbourn Sr
Shortstop JW Kohlmeyer Gainesville Soph
Shortstop Tim Rio Unity Reed Jr
Outfielder Ethan Hudson Osbourn Fr
Outfielder Ty Kann John Champe Fr
Outfielder Luke Pierce Patriot Jr
Outfielder Zach Rhodes Unity Reed Sr
Outfielder Luke Sullivan Patriot Soph
Outfielder Jayden Terry Battlefield Sr
Outfielder Jack Wingard Battlefield Sr.
