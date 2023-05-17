ATTACK
First team
Aaron Arbore JCHS
Ronan Cleary BHS
Justin Posey FHS
Quentin Davis OPHS
Second team
Tyler Schmeizer PHS
Trevor Dougherty BHS
Luke Kim JCHS
Brendan Robinson GHS
Honorable mention
Calvin Maier FHS
Sanad Abdah URHS
Hunter Barnum GHS
Marshall Linderman GHS
Dylan Osterhout OHS
MIDFIELDERS
First team
AJ Rush FHS
Sam Fenandez PHS
Owen George BHS
Jake Moskowitz JCHS
Second team
Brodie Carroll BHS
Corey Peterson FHS
Vince Smith PHS
Gavrie White FHS
Honorable mention
Tristan Lee GHS
Brooks Dail BHS
Josh Tamakloe OPHS
DEFENDERS
First team
Mason Cage BHS
Connor Hallavis FHS
Ethan Crawford JCHS
Josh Shearer PHS
Second team
Amadeo Pivonka GHS
Ethan Marterella BHS
Matthew Kamon FHS
Colby Silver PHS
Honorable mention
Benjamin King URHS
Jaiden Peterson JCHS
Andy Choi FHS
Luke Wallace BHS
Connor Power PHS
LONG STICK MIDDIE
First team
Sean Coleman PHS
Second team
Sean O'Malley OHS
Honorable mention
Leland Burrows GHS
Noah Zeranski FHS
Josai Prevot URHS
Blake Myers OPHS
Connor Hand PHS
SHORT STICK DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER
First team
Patrick Sheahan BHS
Second team
Amare Coleman FHS
Honorable mention
Pablo Perez JCHS
Eddy Quezada URHS
Ashton Howard GHS
Aidan Rojas PHS
FACE OFF
First team
Abraham Al-Khalili BHS
Second team
Brody McClure PHS
Honorable mention
Ben Villanueva OPHS
Rutilio Argueta OPHS
Jacob Johnson URHS
GOALIE
First team
John Fisher BHS
Second team
Tim Suh FHS
Honorable mention
Jack Schmelzer PHS 11
Player of the Year Defense: John Fisher, Battlefield
Player of the Year Offense: AJ Rush Freedom
Coach of the Year: David Suthers, Battlefield
