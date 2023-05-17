Battlefield's John Fisher

Battlefield's John Fisher

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

ATTACK

First team

Aaron Arbore JCHS 

Ronan Cleary BHS 

Justin Posey FHS 

Quentin Davis OPHS 

Second team

Tyler Schmeizer PHS

Trevor Dougherty BHS

Luke Kim JCHS

Brendan Robinson GHS 

Honorable mention

Calvin Maier FHS 

Sanad Abdah URHS 

Hunter Barnum GHS 

Marshall Linderman GHS 

Dylan Osterhout OHS 

MIDFIELDERS

First team

AJ Rush FHS 

Sam Fenandez PHS 

Owen George BHS 

Jake Moskowitz JCHS 

Second team

Brodie Carroll BHS

Corey Peterson FHS

Vince Smith PHS 

Gavrie White FHS

Honorable mention

Tristan Lee GHS 

Brooks Dail BHS 

Josh Tamakloe OPHS 

DEFENDERS

First team

Mason Cage BHS

Connor Hallavis FHS

Ethan Crawford JCHS

Josh Shearer PHS

Second team

Amadeo Pivonka GHS

Ethan Marterella BHS 

Matthew Kamon FHS

Colby Silver PHS

Honorable mention

Benjamin King URHS 

Jaiden Peterson JCHS 

Andy Choi FHS 

Luke Wallace BHS 

Connor Power PHS 

LONG STICK MIDDIE

First team

Sean Coleman PHS

Second team

Sean O'Malley OHS

Honorable mention

Leland Burrows GHS 

Noah Zeranski FHS 

Josai Prevot URHS 

Blake Myers OPHS 

Connor Hand PHS 

SHORT STICK DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER

First team

Patrick Sheahan BHS 

Second team

Amare Coleman FHS 

Honorable mention

Pablo Perez JCHS

Eddy Quezada URHS

Ashton Howard GHS

Aidan Rojas PHS

FACE OFF

First team

Abraham Al-Khalili BHS 

Second team

Brody McClure PHS 

Honorable mention

Ben Villanueva OPHS

Rutilio Argueta OPHS

Jacob Johnson URHS

GOALIE

First team

John Fisher BHS

Second team

Tim Suh FHS 

Honorable mention

Jack Schmelzer PHS 11

Player of the Year Defense: John Fisher, Battlefield

Player of the Year Offense: AJ Rush Freedom 

Coach of the Year: David Suthers, Battlefield

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.