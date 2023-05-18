ATTACK
First team
Kendra Harris, 10th, Battlefield
Chloe Annibell, 11th, Patriot
Kathryn Hutton, 11th, John Champe
Hana Seeto, 10th, Freedom-South Riding
Second team
Olivia Ozark, 9th, Patriot
Liz Privett, 12th, Gainesville
Izzy Hoover, 10th, Osbourn
Grace Patane, 12th, Battlefield
Honorable mention
Andrea Lorca, 10th, Freedom-SR
Briana Maggio, 12th, Freedom-SR
Caileigh McQillian, 11th, Battlefield
Kyra Moran, 11th, Battlefield
Isabella Flores, 12th, Osbourn
Lilly Robles, 12th, Osbourn Park
Adelie Martinez, 11th, Gainesville
MIDFIELDERS
First team
Rachel Koeneke, 12th, Freedom-SR
Erin Sweeney, 12th, Battlefield
Sarah Moskowitz, 12th, John Champe
Jordan Scott, 12th, Patriot
Second team
Abby Hardiman, 11th, John Champe
Averie Cage, 10th, Battlefield
Guadalupe Ortiz-Martinez, 10th, Osbourn
Natalie Moul, 11th, Battlefield
Honorable mention
Karson Ophof, 9th, Patriot
Helen Araujo, 12th, Osbourn Park
Faith Fernandez, 9th, Patriot
DEFENDERS
First team
Livvy Sunderland, 12th, Battlefield
Maddie Malloy, 9th, John Champe
Addison Curtis, 11th, Battlefield
Gianna Naples, 10th, Gainesville
Second team
Emma Kwitkiwski, 11th, Freedom-SR
MJ Holsclaw, 12th, Osbourn
Rebecca Violett, 12th, Patriot
Jocelyn Allanson, 10th, Osbourn Park
Honorable mention
Katy Kachele, 12th, Patriot
Anglina Flores, 11th, Patriot
Ema Sayegh, 12th, Freedom-SR
Carly Roberts, 12th, Freedom-SR
Madison Bayliff, 10th, Battlefield
Emma Bullock, 10th, Battlefield
Carson Munchel, 11th, John Champe
Laila Farrish, 11th, Gainesville
Stephanie Ferguson, 10th, Gainesville
AT-LARGE
First team
Jordyn Trost, 11th, Patriot
Leah Stever, 10th, Gainesville
Delaney Neal, 9th, John Champe
Second team
Mary Cammas, 12th, Patriot
Tara Smitka, 9th, Freedom-SR
Rylee Deveau, 10th, Gainesville
Ryleigh Mullins, 12th, John Champe
GOALIE
First team
Katelyn Sullivan, 12th, Patriot
Second team
Gracie Lint, 11th, Battlefield
Honorable mention
Ryleigh Mullins, 12th, John Champe
Allyson Hermanson, 10th, Gainesville
Jo Glaze, 12th, Osbourn Park
Co-players of the year: Rachel Koeneke (Freedom-SR) and Katelyn Sullivan (Patriot)
Coach of the year: Mary Kugler, Battlefield
