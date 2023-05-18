Patriot's Katelyn Sullivan (Monmouth lacrosse)

ATTACK

First team

Kendra Harris, 10th, Battlefield

Chloe Annibell, 11th, Patriot

Kathryn Hutton, 11th, John Champe

Hana Seeto, 10th, Freedom-South Riding

Second team

Olivia Ozark, 9th, Patriot

Liz Privett, 12th, Gainesville

Izzy Hoover, 10th, Osbourn

Grace Patane, 12th, Battlefield

Honorable mention

Andrea Lorca, 10th, Freedom-SR

Briana Maggio, 12th, Freedom-SR

Caileigh McQillian, 11th, Battlefield

Kyra Moran, 11th, Battlefield

Isabella Flores, 12th, Osbourn

Lilly Robles, 12th, Osbourn Park

Adelie Martinez, 11th, Gainesville

MIDFIELDERS

First team

Rachel Koeneke, 12th, Freedom-SR

Erin Sweeney, 12th, Battlefield

Sarah Moskowitz, 12th, John Champe

Jordan Scott, 12th, Patriot

Second team

Abby Hardiman, 11th, John Champe

Averie Cage, 10th, Battlefield

Guadalupe Ortiz-Martinez, 10th, Osbourn

Natalie Moul, 11th, Battlefield

Honorable mention

Karson Ophof, 9th, Patriot

Helen Araujo, 12th, Osbourn Park

Faith Fernandez, 9th, Patriot

DEFENDERS

First team

Livvy Sunderland, 12th, Battlefield

Maddie Malloy, 9th, John Champe

Addison Curtis, 11th, Battlefield

Gianna Naples, 10th, Gainesville

Second team

Emma Kwitkiwski, 11th, Freedom-SR

MJ Holsclaw, 12th, Osbourn

Rebecca Violett, 12th, Patriot

Jocelyn Allanson, 10th, Osbourn Park

Honorable mention

Katy Kachele, 12th, Patriot

Anglina Flores, 11th, Patriot

Ema Sayegh, 12th, Freedom-SR

Carly Roberts, 12th, Freedom-SR

Madison Bayliff, 10th, Battlefield

Emma Bullock, 10th, Battlefield

Carson Munchel, 11th, John Champe

Laila Farrish, 11th, Gainesville

Stephanie Ferguson, 10th, Gainesville

AT-LARGE

First team

Jordyn Trost, 11th, Patriot

Leah Stever, 10th, Gainesville

Delaney Neal, 9th, John Champe

Second team

Mary Cammas, 12th, Patriot

Tara Smitka, 9th, Freedom-SR

Rylee Deveau, 10th, Gainesville

Ryleigh Mullins, 12th, John Champe

GOALIE

First team

Katelyn Sullivan, 12th, Patriot

Second team

Gracie Lint, 11th, Battlefield

Honorable mention

Ryleigh Mullins, 12th, John Champe

Allyson Hermanson, 10th, Gainesville

Jo Glaze, 12th, Osbourn Park

Co-players of the year: Rachel Koeneke (Freedom-SR) and Katelyn Sullivan (Patriot)

Coach of the year: Mary Kugler, Battlefield

