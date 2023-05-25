softball generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Pitcher Samantha Borrayo Osbourn Park Jr

Pitcher Ella Dawson John Champe Jr

Pitcher Reagan Trottman Patriot Sr

Catcher Cordia Hirschy Osbourn Park Soph

1st Base McKenzie Powell Freedom Soph

2nd Base Jaelyn Wright Battlefield Soph

3rd Base Trinity Gaither Battlefield Sr

Shortstop Madison Johnson Battlefield Jr

Outfielder Emily Casey Patriot Sr

Outfielder Amari Frederick Osbourn Park Jr

Outfielder Abbey Gillespie Freedom Sr

DP-Flex Rowan Coale Battlefield Sr

At-Large Cameryn Denhup Gainesville Fr

At-Large Natalie Stanton Patriot Soph

Player of the Year Ella Dawson John Champe Jr

Coach of the Year Patrick DeRosa Osbourn Park

SECOND TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Pitcher Alyssa Brady Gainesville Sr

Pitcher Bailey Lavin Battlefield Jr

Pitcher Rhyannon Stanley Osbourn Jr

Catcher Alexa D’Amico Freedom Sr

Catcher Isa Ellis Patriot Soph

1st Base Layla French Patriot Sr

2nd Base Victoria Katilius John Champe Soph

2nd Base Caleigh Schroeder Freedom Soph

3rd Base Katie Novak Freedom Sr

Shortstop Kaitlyn Bronwicz Freedom Jr

Outfielder Sade’ Brooks-Robinson Osbourn Park Jr

Outfielder Ashleigh Bureman Gainesville Jr

Outfielder Maya Thaivalappil John Champe Fr

HONORABLE MENTION 

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Pitcher Rebecca Autrey Battlefield Jr

Pitcher Raechal Ruwe Gainesville Soph

Pitcher Devin Ye John Champe Jr

Catcher Bongkem Komfum Unity Reed Jr

Catcher Allison Schwarz John Champe Soph

Catcher Tristyn Kershner Osbourn Soph

1st Base Natalie Aikens John Champe Jr

3rd Base Mia Farhat Gainesville Soph

3rd Base Jenna Wilson Osbourn Park Fr

Shortstop Ally Logan Patriot Jr

Shortstop Hayden Menefee Osbourn Park Fr

Outfielder Madison Brewer Osbourn Park Sr

Outfielder Allison Day Patriot Fr

Outfielder Taylor McKinney Freedom Sr

