FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Samantha Borrayo Osbourn Park Jr
Pitcher Ella Dawson John Champe Jr
Pitcher Reagan Trottman Patriot Sr
Catcher Cordia Hirschy Osbourn Park Soph
1st Base McKenzie Powell Freedom Soph
2nd Base Jaelyn Wright Battlefield Soph
3rd Base Trinity Gaither Battlefield Sr
Shortstop Madison Johnson Battlefield Jr
Outfielder Emily Casey Patriot Sr
Outfielder Amari Frederick Osbourn Park Jr
Outfielder Abbey Gillespie Freedom Sr
DP-Flex Rowan Coale Battlefield Sr
At-Large Cameryn Denhup Gainesville Fr
At-Large Natalie Stanton Patriot Soph
Player of the Year Ella Dawson John Champe Jr
Coach of the Year Patrick DeRosa Osbourn Park
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Alyssa Brady Gainesville Sr
Pitcher Bailey Lavin Battlefield Jr
Pitcher Rhyannon Stanley Osbourn Jr
Catcher Alexa D’Amico Freedom Sr
Catcher Isa Ellis Patriot Soph
1st Base Layla French Patriot Sr
2nd Base Victoria Katilius John Champe Soph
2nd Base Caleigh Schroeder Freedom Soph
3rd Base Katie Novak Freedom Sr
Shortstop Kaitlyn Bronwicz Freedom Jr
Outfielder Sade’ Brooks-Robinson Osbourn Park Jr
Outfielder Ashleigh Bureman Gainesville Jr
Outfielder Maya Thaivalappil John Champe Fr
HONORABLE MENTION
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Rebecca Autrey Battlefield Jr
Pitcher Raechal Ruwe Gainesville Soph
Pitcher Devin Ye John Champe Jr
Catcher Bongkem Komfum Unity Reed Jr
Catcher Allison Schwarz John Champe Soph
Catcher Tristyn Kershner Osbourn Soph
1st Base Natalie Aikens John Champe Jr
3rd Base Mia Farhat Gainesville Soph
3rd Base Jenna Wilson Osbourn Park Fr
Shortstop Ally Logan Patriot Jr
Shortstop Hayden Menefee Osbourn Park Fr
Outfielder Madison Brewer Osbourn Park Sr
Outfielder Allison Day Patriot Fr
Outfielder Taylor McKinney Freedom Sr
