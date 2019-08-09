Chesterbrook’s Alexandra Halla and Alex Valencic and Vienna Wood’s Marleigh DaSilva won championships at the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s all-star diving competition Aug. 4.

Halla won the senior girls division with a point total of 199.10 at Springfield pool in Springfield.

Valencic won the freshman boys crown with a total of 88.

DaSilva was the junior girls champion with a 127.1 total.

Daniel Mcgaughey of Great Falls finished second in intermediate boys.

Third were Katie Vaughan of Oakton (intermediate girls), Sarah Beach of Chesterbrook (junior girls) and Matthew Warren of Dunn Loring (senior boys).

Fifth was Elizabeth Marsden of Dunn Loring in intermediate girls.

During the five-week regular season portion of the NVSL diving season, Vienna Woods tied for the Division I team championship with a 4-0-1 record, Kent Gardens won Division III with a 4-1 mark and Great Falls tied for second at 3-2 in Division III