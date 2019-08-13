One of the neat things about the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s annual individual all-star competition each summer, usually the first Saturday in August, is how the venue for the popular event is often different each year, held at various outdoor pools.

That gives those of interest the chance to see different communities around Northern Virginia – some old, some new and others in between.

This year’s all-star meet was held at Springboard pool in Springfield, close to Lee High School and Springfield Town Center, in an old neighborhood that once was referred to as “Cowboy Town.” Springboard is one of the older pools in the league, joining the NVSL in 1962. The membership there did a very good job hosting the competition and were creative how space was used.

A large adjacent field at an elementary school was used for the tent city, the spot where the many teams pitch their colorful team canopies. There were dozens on hand – neat to see.

Last year, all-stars was held at Little Rocky Run pool in Clifton, at Sully Station in 2017, at Annandale in 2014, at Waynewood near Mount Vernon in 2012 and at Broyhill Crest in Annandale back in 2010. Wakefield Chapel in Annandale has been the host in previous years, as well.

Interestingly, no pools in the Sun Gazette’s rich-in-swimming coverage areas of Arlington, Great Falls, McLean, Oakton and Vienna have hosted the all-star meet in quite a while. Cardinal Hill in Vienna, regarded as one of the league’s fastest pools, was probably the last to do so.

Hosting all-stars is a huge undertaking – needing hours of planning and a large volunteer staff the day of the event. Also, the pool is usually lost to membership for a full weekend because of setup and cleanup.

It’s always interesting to see the different pools and how they are set up for the big meet.