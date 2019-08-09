After winning in walk-off fashion in previous state and region tournament games en route to winning those championships, the Arlington Senior Babe Ruth 15-under All-Stars lost that way in their second game of the 15-under Babe Ruth World Series, falling to 0-2 n the baseball competition.

Arlington lost to New England, 6-5, Aug. 9 in Bismarck, N.D, when New England scored three times on four hits in the last of the seventh.

Arlington trailed 3-0 after five innings, but rallied to take a 5-3 lead with five runs in the top of the sixth, with the help of three New England errors and a walk. James Tallon's double was Arlington's only hit of the inning and of the game.

New England had nine hits.

Bobby McDonough started on the mound for Arlington. He threw 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

Landon Thomas had two RBI for Arlington and Zach Moss and McDonough had one each.

Arlington, 18-4-1 overall this summer, is scheduled to play its third game of pool-play competition on Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. against Middle Atlantic, then its fourth and final at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 against Pacific Southwest.

In two games at the Series, Arlington has just three hits so far.