The championship summer season ended for the Arlington Senior Babe Ruth 15-under All-Stars with a 1-3 record at the World Series in Bismarck, N.D.

With three close losses, two by a run each, Arlington was defeated in its final baseball game of the Series on Aug. 11 by Pacific Southwest, 2-1, in nine innings. With the extra-inning loss, Arlington did not have a good enough record after its four pool-play games to advance to the playoff round.

“We really played as well as we have been playing,” Arlington manager Dan Pototsky said. “The teams we were up against were very solid. We ran into some good teams. We didn’t get those hits we had been getting and the other teams got those hits.”

Arlington qualified for the World Series by winning Virginia state and Southeast Region tournaments, compiling a 10-0 record in those competitions.

Against Pacific Southwest in the Series, Arlington had nine hits, but stranded 10 runners, including five in the fifth and seventh inning by virtue of tough-luck inning-ending double plays on two hard-hit balls.

Landon Thomas led Arlington with three hits and Quinn Brennan and Bobby McDonough had two each. McDonough tied the score at 1 in the fifth with an RBI single. Ben Langsman and Costas Tzoumas had a hit each for Arlington and Thomas and Alex Zur each stole a base.

On the mound for Arlington, James Tallon pitched 81/3 innings. He allowed six hits, struck out five, did not walk a batter and gave up the two earned runs. Michael Keefe pitched in relief and had a strikeout.

Arlington lost its first two games of the World Series, falling to Midwest Plains, 3-1, in the opener, then fell in walkoff fashion to New England, 6-5. Arlington had just three total hits in those two losses.

The All-Stars bounced back with a 10-3 win over Middle Atlantic in its third game on Aug. 10.

“This was the best run tournament by far I have ever been to as a coach or a player,” Pototsky said. “The field was fantastic, there were big crowds, a player could win free donuts for a year if they hit the ball in the right spot, a picture of every player was shown on the scoreboard when they were at-bat, and everyone was treated so nice. Our players had a good time. They know how to run a tournament up here.”

NOTES: A most valuable player was chosen for each team after every game. Tallon and McDonough each were chosen twice as MVPs for Arlington . . . Pototsky thanked Arlington’s host family, who held a cookout for the team on its ranch.