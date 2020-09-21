Over a week’s time, and squeezed among multiple weather obstacles, six McLean Little League girls all-star teams at three different age levels played games among one another at the Westmoreland Street complex.
Normally, the teams would play in district and state all-star competition, and sometimes even beyond to regions and the World Series, but all of those tournaments were canceled this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So the McLean teams faced off against themselves in three-game series at the Majors, 11-under and 9-10 age groups.
McLean teams at the three age levels have won the district tournaments for many years in a row, and usually one or two win state titles as well each summer.
“We were able to give the players a great experience,” said manager Brad Prendergast, who coached one of the Majors all-star teams. “All of the players had a blast. The all-star week was a memorable way to cap the Little League careers of the graduating 12-year-olds.”
In the Majors competition, manager Jamie Loving’s team won the series in three contests. Loving’s team won the opener, 14-2. The team managed by Prendergast won the second, 5-2. The deciding showdown was captured by Loving’s team, 3-2.
The Prendergast team was led by the pitching of Greta Uhlmann, Madeleine Spaner and Elise Walker.
Team Loving relied on the strong pitching of Sienna Williams and Nora May. In the final game, May got a strikeout for the last out with the potential tying run on third base to clinch the series.
The 11-year-olds also played a three-game series with tight action in each contest. The teams were managed by Gerry Megas and Wendy Yoviene.
For the 9-10s, players among the teams were remixed each game so there wasn’t an official winner.
A full list of the all-stars follows.
*The Majors all-stars were Rhea Bathula, Juliet DiPatri, Ava DiPietro, Molly Doster, Tess Emanuel, Lauren Gatti, Katelyn Gray, Lucy Griepentrog, Lilah Hoffman, Qiana Holmes, Jo Hostetler, Maddie Iams, Karah Johnson, Sophie Kaintoch, Julia Markowitz, Nora May, Avery Prendergast, Madeleine Spaner, Maddie Staats, Addie Sunderhauf, Greta Uhlmann, Alexis Vaughan, Elise Walker, Zoe Wanek, Sienna Williams and Addie Wolff.
*The age 11 all-stars were Genevieve Fagan, Allison Haag, Melody Hadden, Chloe Harrington, Morgan Hueber, Lindsey Manifor, Leyton Mayrhofer, Saoirse Sigler, Mackenzie Taylor, Kaelynn Thomas, Lucie Touomou, Paris Tran, Sydney Walker, Audrey Bakewell, Megan Connery, Riley Diaz, Hannah Hoffman, Kelsey Just, Callahan Lissenden, Jennifer Neigle, Giana Norton, Ashley O’Sullivan, Sarah Powell, Emily Reuther, Riley Staats and Mary Thompson.
*The age 9-10 girls all-stars were Anoushka Bhula, Heidi Brown, Elena Calsyn, Siena Creevy, Tabby Dryfoos, Raegan Eaton, Jaina Fitzpatrick, Kate Fontenot, Grace Gatti, Elisabeth Haag, Claire Hartenstein, Lucy Jorjani, Sasha Kirk, Abby O’Donnell, Lila Ortega, Marley Petersen, Kaya Randall, Riley Speigel, Catherine Stallmer, Emma Tao, Lucie Touomou, Sydney Welck and Abby Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.