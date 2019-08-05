The team is prepared and ready to begin its attempt to win a Babe Ruth World Series baseball championship.

The Arlington Senior Babe Ruth 15-under All-Stars will start play in the 10-team World Series in Bismarck, N.D., with its first of four pool-play games on Aug. 9. Arlington qualified by first winning a state championship, then the Southeast Region Babe Ruth tournament crown.

As a result of its region title, Arlington team members will be wearing Southeast Region uniforms at the World Series, not the squad’s usual Arlington Babe Ruth getups.

“It will be pretty exciting to play in the World Series, and obviously we want to win,” Arlington player Bobby McDonough said.

Arlington enters the World Series with an undefeated 10-0 playoff record through state- and region-tournament play. The team was tested in many of those games by rallying to win, with every player on the squad contributing in significant ways, according to manager Dan Pototsky.

“We don’t like to lose. We fight back, never give up on a game and grind it out,” McDonough said. “Our team spirit and camaraderie is very strong. At the World Series, we need to keep the runs allowed low, avoid putting ourselves in bad situations of falling behind, and put any distractions behind us. That’s what we are practicing and working on.”

Pototsky said the all-stars, with an overall 18-2-1 record this summer, will be ready.

“We are relaxed, are happy with how the summer has gone and how the team has been playing,” he said. “We are just happy to be going.”

Depending on the team’s success, Arlington could be in Bismarck for up to 10 days. They are scheduled to arrive Aug. 6.

“We’ve had great pitching, fielding and hitting so far, and we want to continue that at the World Series,” McDonough said.

Arlington is in the National Division pool with its first game, Wednesday, Aug. 7 against Midwest Plains. Its final pool-play contest is Aug. 10 against Middle Atlantic. New England and Pacific Southwest also are in Arlington’s pool.

Then, six teams, three from each pool, move on to the playoff round that starts Aug. 13 and ends Aug. 15 with the championship game.

All games are played at the 1,900-seat Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, home of various high-school teams and a college squad during the spring.

As 14-under all-stars last summer, Arlington won a state title, then finished second in the Southeast Region, just missing qualifying for the World Series.

“It was disappointing last year getting so close,” McDonough said. “Once we got to the region this year, our mind set was, ‘we can win this.’”

Other players for Arlington are Patrick Ashley, Dillon Bass, Quinn Brennan, David Haley, Michael Keefe, Ben Langsam, Noah Larbalestier, Mac Marsh, Zach Moss, Ketz Murray, James Tallon, London Thomas, Costas Tzoumas and Alexander Zur. Coaches are Andrew Collins and Peter Cain.