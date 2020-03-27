ALL-STATE HOOP SELECTIONS: Flint Hill School basketball player Caitlyn Shumadine was a Division I private-school second-team all-state selection for her performance during the 2019-20 season. She was the team’s leading scorer and three-point shooter.
Potomac School’s Kayla Rolph was second team all-state in Division I.
Each team was young this past season, did not having winning records and lost a number of close games.
MADISON RANKED NO. 1: The Madison Warhawks (28-1) finished as the No. 1 ranked public-school girls high-school basketball team in Virginia by the Max Preps Website.
Madison was declared the state Class 6 co-champion with the Edison Eagles. Edison was ranked No. 7 in the poll.
The 6D North Region Tournament champion Marshall Statesmen (22-7) were ranked 24th in the state. Marshall handed Madison its only loss, coming in the 6D region-tourney championship game.
The McLean Highlanders (17-10) finished ranked No. 30 in that state poll and the Oakton Cougars (18-7) No. 49.
Nationally, Madison was ranked 82nd in the March 20 Max Prep poll.
In the boys private-school state poll, the Flint Hill Huskies (18-12) finished ranked 21st in the state as selected by Max Preps.
HALL OF FAME CEREMONY POSTPONED: The Virginia High School League’s 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for Sunday, April 26 has been postponed until Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Charlottesville. Fourteen athletes, coaches, and contributors make up the Class of 2020.
That class includes Oakton High School graduate and girls basketball standout Jasmine Thomas, one of the top scorers in VHSL history.
MARSHALL GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP: The Marshall High School girls basketball camp for players ages 8 to 15 is June 15-18 form 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Marshall. The cost is $150 per player. Marshall head girls coach Mike Trivisonno and assistant Duane Knauf will lead the camp, which will focus on skill development, ball handling, passing, shooting and defense.
Campers play full court games and develop their basketball IQs. Make checks payable to Marshall boosters. Complete the registration and acknowledgement of insurance form at bit.ly/gcm-register-2020. For information call Mike Trivisonno at (703) 864-2029 or email: trivisonno12@gmail.com.
POTOMAC SCHOOL SOFTBALL CAMP: The Potomac School is offering a girls softball camp June 22-26 designed to help improve players between the ages of 8 and 13. Campers will all receive instruction from Potomac School head coach Wayne Loving and his staff of former and current high school players.
There will be a combination of group and individual instruction to give each camper a chance to grow as a softball player. To register visit: https://summeratpotomac.org/programs/potomac-softball-camp.
