There were a lot of choices and challenging decisions to make in choosing the 2019-20 girls and boys All-Sun Gazette high-school basketball teams.
Five players were chosen for the first and second teams and many more selected as honorable mentions.
The girls Most Valuable Player is Madison High School senior guard Tedi Makrigiorgos with McLean High senior guard Elizabeth Defrane the girls Player of the Year. The girls Rookie of the Year is Madison’s Mia Chapman.
On the boys side, the Most Valuable Player is Madison senior center Soren Almquist, with the Player of the Year Flint Hill senior forward Noel Brown. The boys Rookie of the Year is Oakton High’s Winston Aja-Omu.
The boys co-Coaches of the Year are Flint Hill’s Rico Reed and Madison’s Kevin Roller.
Madison’s Kirsten Stone is the girls Coach of the Year.
See the full graph of selections above.
