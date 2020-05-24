Five of the seven senior basketball players chosen first team on the Sun Gazette’s 2019-20 girls and boys high-school selections have committed to play in college this coming winter.
McLean High guard Elizabeth Dufrane, the Sun Gazette’s girls Player of the Year, will be a member of the Division I Drexel University women’s team.
Dufrane is McLean’s all-time leading scorer, for boys and girls, with 1,306 points. She also was the Player of the Year in the Liberty District and 6D North Region for her efforts this past season.
Also on the girls side, Madison High guard/forward Tedi Makrigiorgos will play at Division III Trinity College. Makrigiorgos was the Sun Gazette’s Most Valuable Player. She also was a first-team 6D North Region selection, along with Dufrane, and was the co-Player of the Year in the Concorde District.
Langley High senior forward Marya Mufti will attend James Madison University but does not expect to play college basketball. She was a first-team all-Liberty District, made second-team all-region and first-team all-Sun Gazette.
On the boys side, Flint Hill School senior forward Noel Brown was the Sun Gazette’s Player of the Year and Madison’s senior forward Soren Almquist was the Most Valuable Player.
Brown, an all-state private-school selection, will play at Division I George Washington University. Almquist, the Concorde District’s Player of the Year and a first-team all-region choice, will play at Division III Hood College.
McLean guard Randy Shephard will play at Division III Dickinson College. Shephard was a first-team all-Liberty District choice and made second-team all-region.
At Dickinson, Shephard will become teammates with Marshall High graduate Ryan Robinson, who was a big contributor for the team this past season. Langley graduate Chas Battaglia also was a member of the Dickinson team the past three seasons.
Oakton High senior center Winston Aja-Omu made first team all-Sun Gazette and was the paper’s boys Rookie of the Year, but the first-year high-school basketball player has decided not to play in college. That was his decision from the start of the season, according to Oakton head coach David Brooks.
Aja-Omu made first-team all-Concorde District.
Of the four seniors who made the Sun Gazette’s second teams, Marshall High guard Zoe Soule will play at Division III Johns Hopkins University on the girls side. On the boys, Potomac School forward Jamel Melvin will play at Division I University of Northern Colorado, Oakton High guard/forward Max Wilson is headed to Deerfield Academy prep school in Massachusetts, and Flint Hill guard Ronald Ayers has not yet made a decision.
