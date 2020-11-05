The list is a long one of local high-school football players who have returned later in life to coach on some level at their alma maters, or for other nearby prep teams.
Start with current head coaches Wayne Hogwood at Arlington’s Wakefield High School and John Scholla of the McLean High Highlanders.
Each quarterbacked those varsity teams as players. After finishing college, they began their high-school coaching careers at county rivals before eventually taking the helm at their alma maters.
Hogwood first spent years as an assistant coach at Arlington’s Yorktown High before returning to Wakefield.
Longtime popular Washington-Liberty High School assistant coach Horace “Buck” Willis was a star player for the school growing up for then Washington-Lee.
Yorktown High School in Arlington has had former standout players like Mike Geter and John Koutsouftikis as other examples of returning to become assistant coaches for a number of seasons before moving on.
Current Wakefield assistant coach Antonio Francis played at Yorktown.
Jason Rowley was a defensive back for Oakton High School. He later joined the staff as an assistant coach, then eventually worked up to head coach. Rowley is now the defensive coordinator at Chantilly High, a Concorde District rival of Oakton’s.
Over the years, scads of former Oakton players have become members of the team’s coaching staff.
Tim Hecht is the offensive coordinator for Madison High School. He was a standout quarterback at the Vienna school during his playing days.
Joe Swarm is the director of student activities at Marshall High School. Prior to that position, he was an assistant football coach for the team, where he initially was a star runningback for the Statesmen.
The list continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.