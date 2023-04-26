SOFTBALL
OSBOURN PARK 4, PATRIOT 2: The host Yellow Jackets (7-2, 12-3) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning off Amari Fredericks’ home run.
Samantha Borrayo struck out eight and allowed four hits and one earned run in seven innings for the win.
GAINESVILLE 8, JOHN CHAMPE 5: The visiting Cardinals led 6-3 after the first two innings.
Cameryn Denhup was 3 for 4, including a triple, with two RBI and two runs scored for Gainesville (3-6, 6-7).
Alyssa Brady struck out eight and allowed no runs and or walks and three hits in four innings for the win.
BRENTSVILLE 11, MERIDIAN 1 (five innings): Natalie Quinlan was 2 for 2 with three RBI and two runs scored for Brentsville (2-1, 9-4).
Danielle Clem allowed one run and three hits in three innings for the win.
HYLTON 13, POTOMAC 2 (six innings): Jasmine Hernandez was 4 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored for Hylton (3-5, 5-10).
BATTLEFIELD 16, UNITY REED 0: The Bobcats (6-3, 9-5) hit five homers in the Cedar Run District win.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 18, OSBOURN 4 (five innings): Katie Novak led Freedom (6-2, 9-5) from the plate, going 4 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored.
BASEBALL
HYLTON 7, POTOMAC 5: Reilly Pachecano’s two-run single in the top of the seventh provided the go-ahead runs in the Bulldogs’ Cardinal District win Tuesday.
Hylton (2-6, 3-11) scored six total runs in the seventh.
FOREST PARK 6, WOODBRIDGE 1: Harrison Luddington struck out seven and limited the Vikings to one run and five hits in seven innings for the win.
Alex Shelkin hit a homer for Forest Park (5-2, 10-3).
COLGAN 31, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0 (five innings): Christian Abney and Matt Baldwin combined on a no-hitter and 11 strikeouts for Colgan (8-0, 14-1).
Julius Bagnerise led the Sharks with five RBI. Evan Beacom had four and Jesse Owen and Matthew Westley had three each. Westley hit a homer.
GAINESVILLE 4, JOHN CHAMPE 2: Lucas Marrero struck out seven in five innings, while allowing three hits and no earned runs for the win.
Gainesville (6-3, 7-8) scored one run in the top of the third, two in the fourth and one in the sixth.
PATRIOT 8, OSBOURN PARK 0: Jordan Capuano and Tommy Felton combined on a three-hitter and 15 strikeouts in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win.
Capuano started the game. He struck out 12 in six innings and allowed all three hits.
Patriot is 6-3 and 10-4.
BATTLEFIELD 11, UNITY REED 1 (five innings): Freshman Garrett Camp struck out nine and gave up two hits and one run in five innings for the win.
Carson Cho hit a homer for Battlefield (7-2, 11-4) and finished with three RBI.
BRENTSVILLE 7, MERIDIAN 2: Charlie Monfort struck out 13 in 6.2 innings as the Tigers won their fifth straight.
Lucas Johnson led Brentsville (3-0, 9-3) with three RBI. He was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 23, OSBOURN 0 (four innings): The host Eagles (8-1, 12-3) led 18-0 after the first two innings.
