Mario Mejia’s dedication to help an Arlington charity was literally an ironman performance.
On Nov. 22, the triathlete completed the 140.6-mile Cozumel Ironman Triathlon in Mexico in 15 hours and 23 minutes. It was his first ironman event.
The 27-year-old Richmond resident competed to raise money for the Hearts of Empowerment charity, making some $1,000 for the Arlington nonprofit, an organization that helps struggling charities fundraise and establish structural support.
The ironman began with a 2.4-mile ocean swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and ending with a 26.2-mile marathon run. Mejia trained up to 20 hours a week for the event for a year.
“The bike was the hardest part, because we were riding into a strong headwind for 36 miles that I thought would never end,” Mejia said. That really slowed me down and burned my legs out. That headwind kicked my butt.”
The time limit for the ironman was 17 hours.
“After that bike ride, my main goal was to finish,” Mejia said.
Mejia had competed in a half-ironman previously, saying he likely won’t participate in another full ironman, running 5K races instead.
Mejia said he enjoys doing the charity work for a variety of reasons, including helping others deal with some of the issues he has experienced. He comes from a family of immigrants, saying they made sacrifices to provide him with a life in the U.S.
Mejia endured hardships, homelessness, family tragedy, and has been in trouble with the law. He has been arrested multiple times for driving under the influence, losing his driver’s license for a while and being in rehab for 18 months.
“Getting involved in the triathlons helped change my life and get things on the right track,” Mejia said. “Doing charity work has helped me find a new meaning of life and to stay sober.”
Mejia attended Spotsylvania High School in Virginia, where he was a member of the indoor and outdoor track and field team competing in the winter and spring seasons, then graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University.
He now wants to continue as a role model to help young adults overcome adversity and achieve their dreams.
“During my time with Hearts of Empowerment, not only have I been able to raise awareness for their mission, but they have amplified my voice when it comes to sharing my life message. They have empowered me to become a contributing member to society,” Mejia said.
