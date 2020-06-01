There were 10 McLean High School athletes who received the annual Angus Award this spring for lettering in eight or more sports during their time at the school.
The 10 were Julia Johannsen, Maddy Hecker, Elly Glenn, Audrey Grau, Natalie Flint, Kayla Eksteen, Ryan McMahon, Lauren Benedict, Liza Alieva and Quin Frew.
Of the 10, Hecker and Glenn each had the most letters with 10.
Hecker lettered multiple times in indoor track, outdoor track, golf, and cheerleading.
Glenn lettered four years in cross country, as a junior and senior in basketball and four years in outdoor track.
This past season, Glenn finished sixth in the girls Liberty District cross country meet, was 12th in the 6D North Region meet, then 35th in the Class 6 state championships.
She was a starting guard in 2019-20 on McLean’s girls basketball team that finished second in the Liberty District tourney.
LANGLEY SPRING SPORTS PROGRAM: Even though there were no high-school sports this spring, the Langley High School Athletic Boosters still published its spring athletic program, dedicating it to the school’s 2020 senior class.
Each Langley spring athlete will receive a copy of the program as a gift from the boosters. Any seniors or anyone interested in obtaining the program should contact Becky Zeiller at bzeiller@verizon.net.
