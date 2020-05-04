Darby Galbraith became the latest member of the four-time defending state champion Madison High School girls swimming and diving team to make a commitment to participate in the sport on the college level.
Galbraith, a junior, will swim for the College of William and Mary’s women’s team.
For Madison’s district, region and state-championship team of 2019-20, Galbraith placed fifth in the backstroke at the state meet and swam on relay teams that finished second (medley) and third (400 freestyle).
She also swam on two second-place relays at the region meet, was second in the backstroke in that competition and fourth in the butterfly.
At the district meet, Galbraith won the fly and was third in the back and swam on winning relays as well.
Senior state-championship Madison team members Anna Keating (swimming) and Maddy Grosz (diving) will join the University of Virginia women’s team next winter, senior Elizabeth Kuhlkin will swim at William and Mary and junior Alexandra Dicks will swim at Florida State University.
On the Madison boys side, 2020 state-champion diver Sam Duncan will compete at the University of Kentucky and Jacob Roth will swim at the University of Mary Washington.
Many of those Madison swimmers and divers will compete in the summer’s Northern Virginia Swimming League if the competition is held.
