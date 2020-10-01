Marshall High School senior forward Valerie Dirkse has committed to play college basketball at Division III Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Dirkse was a starter on last season’s Marshall team that won National District and 6D North Region Tournaments, finishing with a 22-7 overall record and losing in the first round of the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tournament to the eventual co-champion Edison Eagles.
Dirkse was one of the team’s leading rebounders and shot blockers, and scored often down low in the lane. She had two blocks, four points and eight rebounds in the region championship game against the Madison Warhawks. She yanked five rebounds in the see-saw fourth quarter.
For her performance last season, Dirkse was an all-Sun Gazette honorable mention selection.
She also was a starter as a sophomore on Marshall’s region championship team in 2018.
Marshall senior sisters and returning starters Mary and Christina Trivisonno recently committed to play college basketball at Washington University in St. Louis.
In addition, Zoe Soule and Caroline Catterton, both key players for the Marshall team last season, are now enrolled in college to play women’s basketball close by at Division III Johns Hopkins and Marymount University, respectively.
(0) comments
