Chantilly High School graduate Brett Norwood is following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father by embarking on a pro baseball career.
The senior infielder from Virginia Commonwealth University signed Tuesday with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent.
Norwood’s grandfather Del and father Steve are former minor leaguers. Del, who went on to become a successful head baseball coach at at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, played in the Boston Red Sox and Washington Senators’ organizations in the 1950s.
Steve Norwood competed for four years in the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization. Norwood’s uncle Scott kicked in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills.
Starting on Sunday at 9 a.m., Major League Baseball clubs were allowed to begin signing undrafted free agents after the draft was reduced to five rounds because of the coronavirus.
Brett Norwood hit .265 this season in 10 games before everything shut down in mid-March. He was a second-team all-Atlantic 10 pick in 2019.
He was a member of Chantilly’s 2016 Division 6 state championship team.
